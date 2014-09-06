What's new

PILOT DIES, Passenger Lands King Air

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Two pilots die in crash while spraying fields in Sadiqabad Social & Current Events 5
B Air Force pilot dies as training jet crashes in Tangail Bangladesh Defence Forum 17
Maarkhoor Woman helicopter pilot dies after battling for life for 17 days Indian Defence Forum 8
Code_Geass Pilot Dies in Fighter Jet Crash at Italian Airshow Air Warfare 29
Zibago Pilot dies in Canada jet crash Americas 0
zebra7 Helicopter crash J&K, female pilot and six pilgrim died Central & South Asia 14
samlove PLAAF J-10A crashed, pilot died Chinese Defence Forum 122
snake Pilots Died Because of Lack of Trainer Aircraft and Training Aids, Says Government Auditor Indian Defence Forum 4
Windjammer Do or die....open questions to the IAF pilot Pakistan Air Force 115
makky lozano China says 2 pilots died in aircraft carrier tests China & Far East 53

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top