PIJ leader in Tehran : Resistance made 'a great achievement' against Israel: Islamic Jihad SG

Resistance made 'a great achievement' against Israel: Islamic Jihad SG
Tehran (IP) - The Islamic Jihad's Secretary General, Ziad al-Nakhala, said that the movement had made a great achievement in the face of Israel, lauding the Palestinian people's resistance against the regime's aggression.Iran Press/ Middle East: Three days of Israeli attacks on Gaza left at least 44 Palestinians dead, including 15 children. At least 350 Palestinians suffered casualties.
Ziad al-Nakhala made the remarks on Sunday night after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad agreed to a truce with Israel following three days of brutal Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.
"The Palestinian nation, especially the al-Quds Brigades, managed to obtain a great achievement in the face of the Zionist enemy," Nakhala noted, adding, "I salute the Palestinian nation and its steadfastness."
Fifty-eight Zionist-populated settlements were simultaneously brought under the al-Quds Brigades' rocket fire," Nakhala said during a press conference in Tehran.
"The occupiers failed to impose any of their conditions on us," he added.
The Islamic Jihad, on the other hand, conditioned the truce on the release of two of its prisoners, who the Israeli regime had detained, al-Nakhala added.
The two prisoners are Bassem al-Saadi, a senior figure in the group's political wing who was recently arrested in the occupied West Bank, and Khalil Awawdeh.
The official stated that the Islamic Jihad came into existence to defend the unity of the Palestinian nation.
"I present this victory to all the peoples, which stood by the Palestinian nation," Nakhala said.
Despite agreeing to the truce, the movement has said it "reserves the right to respond to any recurrent Zionist aggression."
Since Friday, Israel has bombarded Gaza heavily, flattened buildings, and struck refugee camps.
The truce began at 11:30 pm local time on Sunday (20:30 GMT) despite a flurry of Israeli air raids and Palestinian rocket attacks up until the last minute.
