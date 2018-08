Pigs Will Fly Before Hostile, Hubristic, Agreement-Incapable Empire Peels Russia Away From China

Strangely, given the unhinged levels of Russia-hatred that define the American political class, no one seems to have proposed trying to flip Beijing away from its quasi-alliance with Moscow in a repeat of President Nixon’s “playing the China card” against the USSR in the early 1970s. Rather, the hot talk is all the other way ‘round, that the US should woo Russia as an ally against China.

US hostility toward Russia is unalterable for the foreseeable future

evidently ignoring the fact that for over seven years the US has armed and funded bona fide al-Qaeda-linked terrorists in Syria while Russia has been killing them.

Russia is once burned, twice shy

Even if tomorrow the US would offer the Russians the sun, the moon, and the stars in exchange for cooperation against China, they wouldn’t bite.

Russia has more objective incentives to get along with China than with the US

The main thing Russia needs from the US is basically – well, nothing.

working in concert to de-dollarize their financial systems