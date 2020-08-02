/ Register

  Sunday, August 2, 2020

Pigeon fancier in Pakistan

Discussion in 'Pakistan Tourism' started by ghazi52, Aug 2, 2020 at 7:06 AM.

  Aug 2, 2020 at 7:06 AM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Pigeon fancier

    More than 1,000 birds of 13 types kept by enthusiast on rooftop of house

    Asif Mehmood
    July 30, 2020


    [​IMG]

    PHOTO: EXPRESS


    LAHORE: A pigeon fancier in Lahore has claimed to have bred a cross-breed of local pigeons that can continuously fly high in the open for hours.

    The flying capacity of these pigeons was said to be further enhanced during the coronavirus lockdown period. Ustad Malik Mohkam, the bird enthusiast breeding the pigeons, has given the breeds interesting names including ‘Chalawa’, ‘Jadugar’, ‘Gamewala’ and ‘Silati Bichu’.

    There are more than 1,000 pigeons of 13 types in cages built on the rooftop of the house of Mohkam, a resident of Hanjarwal, Lahore.

    These are also pigeons that were flown in competitions, while some of them are worth up to Rs200,000.

    Mohkam has raised these pigeons as a passion and he spends most of his time with them during the coronavirus lockdown. He told The Express Tribune that he had produced four new breeds of pigeons.

    The pigeons were born from cross breeding of Pakistani pigeons and had been given the names of Gamewala, Jadoo, Chalawa and Silati Bichu. These pigeons had set a record of flying, reportedly staying in the air for 18 consecutive hours, he said.

    However, the reduction in air pollution during the lockdown had also contributed to the increase of pigeons’ flights. Mohkam asserted that these pigeons were trained for high and continuous flight for several months and during the days when they were trained for competitions. “Then the pigeons were fed various homemade food including almonds.”

    On the day of the competition, Mohkam explained, the pigeons were flown after specially formulated feed was given to them, due to which they do not get tired quickly and fly several hours longer than usual.

    According to the pigeon fancier, reduction in air pollution during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown had a positive impact on the health of pigeons and their flight duration had also increased. “If a pigeon flew for 10 hours before the pollution was reduced, it would now fly for much longer.”

    There were also pigeons, he added, that could fly at night and recognise their ‘roof’ in the dark. “Pigeon fanciers like me put specially marked rings on our pigeons' feet, so that if a pigeon accidentally sits on the roof of another fancier, we can recognise it and return it to its rightful owner.”

    Mohkam remarked that pigeon farming had now become a hobby for wealthier citizens and millions of rupees were being spent on the birds.

    He termed pigeon breeding as a ‘great sport’ and stated that this was a hobby for pigeon lovers. “If the government promotes pigeon breeding, then Pakistani pigeon breeders and fanciers can make the country known for its passion for birds in countries around the world.”

    Published in The Express Tribune, July 30th, 2020.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 7:08 AM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Where dreams take flight: the weird world of Pakistan pigeon racing


    [​IMG]


    Pigeons fly inside their coop at Pigeon Paradise in Knesselare, Belgium. (File photo: AP)

    AFP,


    A flock of pigeons take off from a Lahore roof top at dawn, rising above the city’s Mughal-era minarets before disappearing out of sight. Rather than being viewed as pests, these birds are champions of endurance who evoke a passionate following across Pakistan.

    “It is a love affair," says Akhlaq Khan, a famous octogenarian pigeon-fancier and author of the only book on the subject in Pakistan.


    “You don’t see anything there, no difference between the birds," he says, cradling a plump bird with a white body and colored head.

    “But I can tell the worth of each bird by looking at the eyes and feathers."

    On his rooftop in a leafy district of Pakistan’s cultural capital, hundreds of birds are cooing in massive light blue cages in the sweltering Punjabi summer.

    In film and folklore, pigeons – or “kabootar" – are associated with love letters destined for harems and for military orders sent to champion warriors by kings of yesteryear.

    “Flying breeds in India were introduced by the Mughals," says Khan referring to the Muslim dynasty that ruled the subcontinent from the early 16th century till the mid-19th.

    Pigeon classifications
    Pigeon followers broadly class the birds into those known for their competitive flying ability, and those prized for their looks.

    Akbar the Great was renowned for his pigeon passion, and, according to one scholar of the court “had 20,000 birds of different types", said Khan.

    Millions of fans across the country are enthralled by low and high altitude flying competitions, and races in which opponents attempt to distract each other’s birds.

    It is a rare pastime that brings together people from different social backgrounds – experts are often illiterate and the owners are rich.

    A good pigeon can be valued at hundreds of dollars, equivalent to several months’ salary for many Pakistanis.

    Bird cages and enthusiasts can be found on rooftops in the old districts of cities across the country.

    Pakistani pigeons and experts have also been taken by Arab royals for tournaments in the Gulf.

    For so-called “high-flying" pigeons, the rules are simple: at dawn, each team of seven or eleven pigeons take off from their perches, spend the day flying out of sight, and when they return at nightfall, the flight time of each pigeon is added up and an average is calculated.

    The winning team is the one which has the longest average flight time after a total of seven or eleven flights held every two days.

    “We fly pigeon around 5 in morning after stamping them, and if the pigeon comes back around 4 to 5 in the evening we consider them good," explains Syed Mehtab Shah, a participant in the Bahrain Cup, one of a number of tournaments organised in spring and autumn.

    “I love beating my competitors, it brings me joy and fame," explains the pigeon-fancier from Islamabad, surrounded by several friends who have come to see his pigeons land one evening following an endurance flight.

    The conversation halts as two birds, which spent the day flying at 3,000 metres and are recognisable by the pink paint daubed under their wings, come in to land.

    Grabbing binoculars, the audience admire the birds’ precision landing, which was guided by flags.


    Feast of a champion

    The best champions, capable of flying for more than 12 hours without food or drink in exhausting heat, are showered with luxurious treatment often reserved for humans.

    The pigeon masters, known as “ustads", give their birds long massages with a damp towel and special concoctions to boost performance.

    In his book, Khan reveals his diet plans for the winged athletes: crushed almonds, cardamom and Indian lotus seed powder, as well a “water of life" – laced with cumin, pepper and other spices.

    He speaks too of the benefits of precious saffron and ginseng.

    There is no governing body regulating pigeon racing, so other less natural ingredients can creep in to the diet.

    “Anabolic steroids, calcium tablets and sometimes sedative tablets are used", says Waqar Haider, a student of Khan, from Rawalpindi.

    The victors can take home mobile phones, motorcycles and even cars – proving a winning bird in hand can be worth more than several in the proverbial shrubbery.

    In this way, the story of love became a story of money. “It fell into disrepute because people started gambling," explains Khan.
    And it has become necessary to deal with the inevitable jealousy.

    Haider’s wife spends long hours peeling almonds and cooking for her husband’s guests during each competition.

    She concedes shyly: “He spends more time with his birds with me.”
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 7:10 AM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 7:14 AM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52 PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 7:43 AM
    Avatar

    Avatar FULL MEMBER

    Very interesting hobby/sport.

    What I like about this is that animals are not made to fight or hurt each other. Are there any videos on a pigeon race/competitive event?

    On a lighter note, I wonder if or how it relates to our cross border secret service pigeon psy ops!
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 7:49 AM
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    pigeons are considered manhoos (unauspicious ) bird in delhi , lucknow ..
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 8:22 AM
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    Bhartis are known to be uncultured. My mamu raises pigeons as a hobby. What we would say in Urdu is kabootarbaaz, and in bharti language as kabootarbaaj.

    All of his pigeons are beautiful and anything but manhoos.

    I’ll take some photos of his later but for the sake of time I will post similar ones.

    his favorites are Lal shirazis:
    [​IMG]

    Black lal shirazis:
    [​IMG]


    They are actually very beautiful depending on how big the eyes are, size of beak, perfect stripes on wings or tails, and a perfect ring stripe around their neck.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 8:42 AM
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    good for you and your kabootarbaj maaamu .:enjoy:
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 9:27 AM
    lastofthepatriots

    lastofthepatriots SENIOR MEMBER

    It would be wrong to just call him kabootarbaaj, because he also breeds dogs and horses.
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 9:44 AM
    Baba_Yaga

    Baba_Yaga FULL MEMBER

    Is he responsible for the spy pigeon ops?
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 9:45 AM
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    he must be a big man , horse breeders deal in millions .kabootarbajs don't have good reputation in society .
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 9:49 AM
    HalfMoon

    HalfMoon SENIOR MEMBER

    He is the commander of the ISI's pigeon regiment. :enjoy:
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 9:55 AM
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    double agent kabootar :D
    salary nahi milti .
     
  Aug 2, 2020 at 9:56 AM
    Baba_Yaga

    Baba_Yaga FULL MEMBER

  Aug 2, 2020 at 11:14 AM
    Zapper

    Zapper FULL MEMBER

    How do they taste? Heard pigeons kinda taste like quails
     
