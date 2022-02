Beast said:

I saw the news about pig heart transplant into human thread here and a week later, this news is out. But seems like no one pick up this news?

Whatever ones belief is opposing this, this will save many lives as many people are reluctant to donate their organs or the organs of their loved ones after sudden death.