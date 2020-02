The Vietnam Airlines flight departed Hanoi's Noi Bai Airport for China's Wuhan City Sunday night to deliver medical supplies worth $500,000 to the Chinese government and people, returning the next morning with 30 Vietnamese.The 15 crew members were chosen from nearly 100 volunteer pilots and attendants, all fluent in Chinese.Each crew member put on two layers of protecting clothes, besides face mask and gloves.A pilot adjusts his protective gloves.Pham Hai Bang on board the special flight. Photo courtesy of Pham Hai Bang.Vietnamese returnees dressed in protective suits await their flight home.Passengers, mostly students, tourists and businesspeople, as well as crew members underwent medical checks before boarding. All seats on the plane are covered in plastic to prevent infection.Among the crew are three medical workers. One is a doctor from the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology to attend a 36-week pregnant passenger. The others are a doctor and a nurse from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.A medical worker double checks the health stat of a passenger.As of Tuesday, Vietnam confirmed 15 cases of 2019-nCoV infection. The latest being a 3-month-old girl in Vinh Phuc Province, a grandchild of one of the previously infected patients.The plane, which touched down at Van Don Airport around 5 a.m. Monday, was immediately disinfected and left idle for four hours to prevent infection. Passengers and crew members were all put in quarantine for 14 days.Do Tung Lam (L) and his colleague before leaving for Wuhan. Photo courtesy of Do Tung Lam.