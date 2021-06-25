Get Ya Wig Split
Pictures of the new Japanese aircraft carrier JS Izumo after modifications
JS Izumo (DDH-183) is a helicopter carrier which, as of 2020, is being converted into a light aircraft carrier. Officially classified as a multi-purpose operation destroyer, she is the lead ship in the Izumo class of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). She is the second warship to be named for Izumo Province, with the previous ship being the armored cruiser Izumo (1898).
The ship can carry up to 28 aircraft, or 14 larger aircraft. Only seven ASW helicopters and two SAR helicopters are planned for the initial aircraft complement. For other operations, 400 troops and 50 3.5-ton trucks (or equivalent equipment) can also be carried. The flight deck has five helicopter landing spots that allow simultaneous landings and take-offs.
In 2020, Izumo began the conversion to operate F-35B fighter aircraft. Izumo was undergoing modifications, such as strengthening the heat resistance of the deck and installing power supply equipment to enable the departure and arrival of the F-35B. The renovation work to change the bow shape to a quadrangle for the safe operation of the F-35B and the maintenance of the interior compartments are scheduled to be carried out in the second renovation, starting from the end of 2024. There are no plans to install a catapult or a sloping runway.
@F-22Raptor @KAL-EL @Hamartia Antidote
Number of Aircraft Carriers:
NATO + Japan: 30+
CHINA: 3
Good luck @beijingwalker
Pictures unveil a new flight deck of future aircraft carrier JS Izumo and changes to flight deck markings.
