Pictures from cities -- Swat

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,766
52
72,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Swat is a valley and a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. It is the upper valley of the Swat River. The capital of Swat is Saidu Sharif, but the main town in Swat Valley is Mingora. Swat was a princely state which was dissolved in 1969 and became a district of N.W.F.P (Now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa). It is a very popular tourist resort and also called “the Switzerland of Pakistan”.

Swat’s tourist attractions are Swat Museum (with collection of Gandhara sculptures), Malam Jabba, Miandan, Madyan, Bahrain, Kalam, Usho Valley, Ultror Valley, Gabral Valley, Mahundan Valley, Pari (Khapiro) Lake, Kundol Lake, Bashigram Lake, Spin Khore (White Stream) Lake, and Daral Lake,.

Malam Jaba, Swat. PTDC Motel during snow. Unfortunately the building stands destroyed, although one can still ski in the area.




Enroute Malam Jabba-Pic 1. Pic taken by Asad Hakeem from ‘Mountain Inn’ enroute Malam Jabba.




Enroute Malam Jabba-Pic 2. Pic taken by Asad Hakeem from ‘Mountain Inn’ enroute Malam Jabba..





Kalam, Swat. Kalam town, elevation 6,800 feet (2,000 m), is a tehsil HQ of Swat District. Its route is from Mingora to Khwaza Khela, Madyan, Behrain and then Kalam. It is located 29 km from Behrain, 100 km from Mingora and 270 km from Islamabad. In Kalam, the Ushu and Utrot Rivers join to form the Swat River. The metalled road ends at Kalam and shingle road leads to the Ushu and Utrot Valleys. From Matiltan one gets a breath-taking view of the snow-capped Mount Falaksir, 19,415 feet (5,918 m) high, and another unnamed peak 20,000 feet (6,096 m) high.





Kalam, Swat, Before Floods. Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.



Another View of Kalam, Swat, before Floods. Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.



Kalam, Swat, after Floods. Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.



Gabral Valley, Swat. Gabral Valley is situated at a distance of 20 km from Kalam and 5 km from Utror proper. Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.

...........
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,766
52
72,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
....



Another View of Gabral Valley, Swat. Photo by Madam Mussarat Ahmed Zeb.




Bahrain, Swat. Bahrain is a popular hill station in Swat District, KPK.



Trout Fishing Point in Bahrain, Swat



Spinkhore Lake, Swat



A Buddhist Site in Swat. Photo by Shah Wazir Khan (July 15, 2012). Location is Arab Khan Cheena (Spring Water) Sherarai, Union Council Jambil-Kokarai, Tehsil Babozai, District Swat. Shah Wazir Khan, a social worker and local guide, is seen in the photo.



A Buddhist Sculpture Carved on a Big Stone, Swat.Photo by Shah Wazir Khan (July 15 2012). Location is Arab Khan Cheena ( Spring Water) Sherarai. In this photo, on the left is Rafi Ullah Yousafzai (a PhD scholar in Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad., doing research on Buddhist sites in Swat), while on the right is Shah Wazir Khan.

 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,766
52
72,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Another Buddhist Sculpture carved on a stone, Swat. Photo by Shah Wazir Khan (July 15, 2012). Location is Arab Khan Cheena (Spring Water) Sherarai. Shah Wazir Khan is seen in the photo.



E




 
L

litman

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 14, 2016
4,721
-2
6,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
atror, swat
DSC_0615.JPG


khurkhari lake
DSC_0669.JPG


khurkhari lake
DSC_0675.JPG


DSC_0676.JPG


mahodand lake
P5050075.JPG


mahodend lake
P5050087.JPG


really wished to swim but the water was freezing cold
P5050121.JPG


P5050133.JPG


you need at least a month to visit most of the beautiful places of swat by road and on foot.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,766
52
72,984
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Rock City Resort, Swat, KPK




Barikot Town, Swat




Desaan Meadows, Swat, KPK




Bahrain Town, Swat Valley, KPK

 
