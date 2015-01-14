Pictures from cities -- Chitral Region

Shandur Polo Festival likely to kick off from July 21





PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has forwarded a summary to the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to get his nod for holding the three-day annual mega Shandur Polo Festival from July 21 to 23.This was announced in a meeting held with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Tourism Abdul Munim Khan in the chair, said an official statement on Tuesday.Abdul Munim Khan said that the Shandur Polo Festival would be organised in a befitting manner to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the scenic region and traditional game in large numbers this year.He issued directives to the concerned departments to take steps for the renovation of polo ground, water supply, transport, holding meetings with stakeholders and provision of other facilities to the participating teams, fans and tourists.The special assistant said that the Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral teams would participate in the mega annual event.“This year the festival would be unique as the local artisans and skilled entrepreneurs would be provided an opportunity to showcase their products besides polo game, traditional music and dances and adventurous activities in the gala,” he added. In addition to setting up camping village, stalls would be established to highlight and promote the artworks of local artists of Chitral and Gilgit and skilled people.The game has got international fame, which is being played at the highest polo ground of the world at Shandur Pass in Chitral.