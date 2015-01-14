What's new

Pictures from cities -- Chitral Region

ghazi52

ghazi52

Kumrat Valley





Laram Top, Lower Dir



Kalash Valley, Chitral




Qaqlasht Meadows, Chitral




Laram Top, Lower Dir

 
Jahaz Banda Meadows, Kumrat Valley, Dir





Jahaz Banda Meadows, Dir





Kumrat Valley




Darul Eman Mosque, Thal Valley, Upper Dir




Panjkora River, Kumrat Valley, Dir




Jahaz Banda Meadows, Dir

 
Bashkar Gol Lake - Chitral Valley, Pakistan

Travelling Details:
The trek is 22.5 km long (one way) and takes around 11 hrs to reach the lake. The starting point is a village called Sor Laspur which is at foot of Shandur Top on Chitral side. Porters are available from Sor Laspur village.




Shyok River, Khaplu, Skardu,




Burzil Pass (13800 feet).

 
Javad

Just a correction: Dir is not a part of Chitral, but a neighboring district. See map:



You should maybe change title of thread to Dir and Chitral :)

And another little correction: You have added a picture of Shyok River, Khaplu, Skardu. It is actually situated in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Anyway you are doing a fabulous job. Love your pictures. Keep posting :)
 
Chillum Joshi Festival, Chitral




Mount Booni Zom, Chitral




View of Chitral Valley from Chitral Gol National Park

 
Shandur Polo Festival likely to kick off from July 21




PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) has forwarded a summary to the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to get his nod for holding the three-day annual mega Shandur Polo Festival from July 21 to 23.

This was announced in a meeting held with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Tourism Abdul Munim Khan in the chair, said an official statement on Tuesday.Abdul Munim Khan said that the Shandur Polo Festival would be organised in a befitting manner to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the scenic region and traditional game in large numbers this year.

He issued directives to the concerned departments to take steps for the renovation of polo ground, water supply, transport, holding meetings with stakeholders and provision of other facilities to the participating teams, fans and tourists.The special assistant said that the Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral teams would participate in the mega annual event.

“This year the festival would be unique as the local artisans and skilled entrepreneurs would be provided an opportunity to showcase their products besides polo game, traditional music and dances and adventurous activities in the gala,” he added. In addition to setting up camping village, stalls would be established to highlight and promote the artworks of local artists of Chitral and Gilgit and skilled people.

The game has got international fame, which is being played at the highest polo ground of the world at Shandur Pass in Chitral.
 
