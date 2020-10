The Kachhi Canal Project is located in Balochistan, Pakistan. It is a 363 km long canal, out of which 282 km is in Punjab and 81 km is in Balochistan. It starts from Taunsa Barrage at Indus River. The canal provides sustainable irrigation water supply to 72,000 acres of agricultural land thus bringing green revolution in Balochistan. The length of main canal is 363 km, out of which 282 km lies in Punjab region while 81 km are in Balochistan.