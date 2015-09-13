Pictures: First Chinese public school opens in Dubai

Pictures: First Chinese public school opens in Dubai The school will initially offer classes up to Grade 5 and operate on a non-profit basis

The school will initially offer classes up to Grade 5 and operate on a non-profit basisPublished: September 01, 2020 16:13Chinese School Dubai (CSD), the first Chinese curriculum school offering K-12 education outside of China, has opened its doors in Dubai on Tuesday.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsSheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, during an opening Ceremony of Chinese School Dubai in Dubai. “We welcome the opening of the first Chinese public school outside China in Dubai as a step that reflects the depth and strength of the ties of friendship and cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and the UAE,” said Sheikh Mansour after he unveiled the commemorative marker.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsThe school’ inauguration was simultaneously held and beamed live online from Hangzhou, the capital of China’s Zhejiang province, where school officials and teachers were directly recruited by the Hangzhou Education Bureau.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsSchool principal Yin Liping said a pilot batch of around 200 students have enrolled for the first term. The school will initially offer classes up to Grade 5 and operate on a non-profit basis. “There has been a great demand among the Chinese community to have their own Chinese school,” noted Yin, adding: “It take us only six months to prepare the establishment of the school.”Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsChinese Consul-General Li Xuhang said: "Chinese School Dubai will inherit the glorious tradition and advanced education concept of Hangzhou No. 2 High School, providing the children of overseas Chinese in Dubai with basic Chinese education of high-quality.”Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsChildren perform during an opening Ceremony of Chinese School Dubai in Dubai.China and the UAE have had a close long-standing friendship, and there’s no better symbol for that friendship than a school.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsClinic at Chinese School Dubai in Dubai. Located in Mirdif’s residential area, the school boasts of having high tech facilities and abiding to strict health and safety protocols.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsThe school adheres to the principle of ‘All for the Students’ and strives to cultivate future qualified citizens with Chinese hearts, international vision and humanistic accomplishments to realise the mission of building a world-famous overseas Chinese school in basic education.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsLocated in Mirdif’s residential area, the school boasts of having high tech facilities and abiding to strict health and safety protocols. A giant screen and several temperature scanners were located right at the entrance of the main school building. Each person’s temperature is checked and a voice prompt will mention if it is normal or above average.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsThe mode of teaching was face to face. Each classroom only has 12 students; desks and chairs were at least two metres apart and everyone was wearing a face mask.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf NewsLocated in Mirdif’s residential area, the school boasts of having high tech facilities and abiding to strict health and safety protocols.Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News