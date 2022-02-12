What's new

Picture of terrorist PKK leader removed in Iraq's Sinjar

12.02.2022
irakli-komutanin-sozleri-gundem-oldu-ocalan-posteri-asan-olursa-onu-bu-meydana-asarim-MgG1AROQ.jpg



A picture of the leader of the PKK terror group, Abdullah Ocalan, was removed from the city center of Sinjar in northern Iraq.

“We will not allow pictures of terrorists to be raised in the district,” Major General Atheer al-Rubaie, commander of the 20th division of the Iraqi army, said in video footage shared by the division on Saturday.

He stressed that only the Iraqi national flag can be displayed in the Sinjar district.

Al-Rubaie also warned the PKK terror group of "severe punishment" if they remove the Iraqi flag.

The PKK terror group managed to establish a foothold in Sinjar in 2014 under the pretext of protecting the local Ezidi community from the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.
On October 9, 2020, Baghdad announced a "historic deal" with northern Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government to bolster the federal government's authority in Sinjar.

The agreement also stipulates ending the presence of the PKK terrorist organization in Sinjar and canceling any role for entities associated with it in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1492398987390984198
"I will bury any person who hangs the photos of the terrorist organization PKK!"

As long as these generals are on the field in Iraq, terrorists cannot leave their caves. From here I would like to express my gratitude to the General al-Rubaie. He won the hearts of millions.
 
Saddam Hussein said:
I like

I am very excite
I didnt see you very much excite when Iran actually helped the Iraqi government liberate kirkuk

From "defending kirkuk to the last drop of our kurdish blood" infront of western media



To this after Iran taught them a lesson about reality.


You ungrateful bathist..... The Iraqi government needs to start a gulag program to re-educate people like you.
 
Can Turkey and Iraq jointly not finish off this menace effecting both countries
Sinjar is Iraqi territory. As long as there are Iraqi army and patriotic generals as above, we will only be happy about it. In fact, most of the Turkish people want a direct trade line with the Iraqi central government. Sooner or later we will achieve this, and one of the stages of this is the complete cleansing of Sinjar from terrorists.
 

