Picture: National Flag coloured with the blood of Capt Abdullah Who embraced martyrdom in Waziristan.

This MOVED me and it will MOVE you.
Silent heroes who never showed up once on TV and died silently as well.
Pure, they are. Blood tells the truth.
Civilians and soldiers are doing a lot for Pakistan. Sadly, politicians and generals are ruining it all at their will
RIP gentleman. Please accept respect from Karachi.
Thank you.
