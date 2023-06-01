Picture & Name of Imran Khan Banned on T.V Channels. May 2023

Time to gracefully exit from PK with what little self-respect one has.



Where there is no law and accountability there can be no semblance of a business environment. Where there is no difference between right and wrong there can be no integrity. Where there is no benefit from being honest there is only corruption.



I wish the PDM and Establishment the best of luck truly in making it work.



My bet is the incompetence (it is staggering on all levels) and the reality of lack of governance will be a weight too heavy for them to sustain. This house of cards will come crashing down sooner or later. It is only a matter of time.



From someone whose family had 8 general officers and countless others in the ranks of the Army, a Chief of Naval Staff and AVM, Governor of a Province - lost family in all wars - (family) knew the Quaid directly, and supported the Ali brothers through the Khalafat movement. With this level of integration with Pakistan (and its idea) - it is a heavy heart to say I see little in the future for this country. And it is not my view alone built in a vacuum, but formed through what I hear from people around me who sit on all levels and rungs in Pakistan.



The damage done to Pakistan can only be fixed over a generation and that too if strict corrective actions are taken. Short of that, Pakistan is moving to the abyss.



The shocks that we are going to be facing in the coming days:



Economic contraction

Massive unemployment

Increase in criminality

Increase in corruption

Increase in the strength of the system of patronage as people become desperate

Exodus of the educated class

Disassociation of the US and European Expats from Pakistan

Partial sanctions

Brain drain impacting all rungs of our society that reduces the minds that are necessary to build and sustain a nation

Natural resource plunder

Increase in religiosity

Increase in the power of a militant religious wing (born out of Southern Punjab)

Low to medium grade insurgency in KPK

Heavy insurgency in BN

Degradation in all educational institutions

Infrastructure collapse around basic social needs of food supplies, water, medicines



The above is inevitable given the direction we are traveling in. I hope and pray to Allah that I am wrong and Pakistan has better days ahead. I'll be the happiest man if I am wrong.