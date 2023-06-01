What's new

Picture & Name of Imran Khan Banned on T.V Channels. May 2023

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,180
0
3,016
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Congratulations everyone as this measure solves most of issues that Pakistanis are facing today.


1685577879479.png



1685577973647.png



 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
20,405
98
29,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ok, you ban IK from tickers and everything.

Maryam's speech - Imran Khan
Govt pressers - Imran Khan
Talk shows - Imran Khan
Dissident members - Imran Khan
Newspaper articles - Imran Khan

The whole country is talking about one person only, and that is Imran Khan.

IK uploaded a speech yesterday, and within 18 hours it had a million views. ARY and GEO and others had 10k views or something. Kabhi twitter comments parho Shahbaz Sharif, ISPR, Maryam ki tweets kay neechay, and also check how hard they get ratioed.

Stop it with these brainless tactics.

Yeh duffer abhi tak 1993 main phasay huay hain.
 
akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2017
1,497
2
4,041
Country
Pakistan
Location
Aruba
Time to gracefully exit from PK with what little self-respect one has.

Where there is no law and accountability there can be no semblance of a business environment. Where there is no difference between right and wrong there can be no integrity. Where there is no benefit from being honest there is only corruption.

I wish the PDM and Establishment the best of luck truly in making it work.

My bet is the incompetence (it is staggering on all levels) and the reality of lack of governance will be a weight too heavy for them to sustain. This house of cards will come crashing down sooner or later. It is only a matter of time.

From someone whose family had 8 general officers and countless others in the ranks of the Army, a Chief of Naval Staff and AVM, Governor of a Province - lost family in all wars - (family) knew the Quaid directly, and supported the Ali brothers through the Khalafat movement. With this level of integration with Pakistan (and its idea) - it is a heavy heart to say I see little in the future for this country. And it is not my view alone built in a vacuum, but formed through what I hear from people around me who sit on all levels and rungs in Pakistan.

The damage done to Pakistan can only be fixed over a generation and that too if strict corrective actions are taken. Short of that, Pakistan is moving to the abyss.

The shocks that we are going to be facing in the coming days:

Economic contraction
Massive unemployment
Increase in criminality
Increase in corruption
Increase in the strength of the system of patronage as people become desperate
Exodus of the educated class
Disassociation of the US and European Expats from Pakistan
Partial sanctions
Brain drain impacting all rungs of our society that reduces the minds that are necessary to build and sustain a nation
Natural resource plunder
Increase in religiosity
Increase in the power of a militant religious wing (born out of Southern Punjab)
Low to medium grade insurgency in KPK
Heavy insurgency in BN
Degradation in all educational institutions
Infrastructure collapse around basic social needs of food supplies, water, medicines

The above is inevitable given the direction we are traveling in. I hope and pray to Allah that I am wrong and Pakistan has better days ahead. I'll be the happiest man if I am wrong.
 

