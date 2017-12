But what about number of sorties by these air forces...

IAF used air power extensively compared to PAF... PAF having suffered an attrition rate of 1.8189 aircraft lost per hundred sorties flown during the war, that is, an attrition rate of 1.82 per cent. But IAF attrition rate works out to 1.4986 aircraft lost for 100 sorties flown. In other words, the Indian Air Force suffered an attrition rate of 1.50 per cent compared to Pakistan’s 1. 82 per cent.

Also 35 of IAF aircraft lost on the ground during pre-emptive strikes...

