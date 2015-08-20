Pictorial History - Cultural, Artistic, Natural Heritage of Pakistan

Indus Pakistan
Strictly for pictures of artistic, cultural or natural heritage in the region that is now Pakistan. We have within Pakistan awe inspiring sights so let us showcase them here. This is the land that saw traces of homo impact nearly 2 million years ago at Riwat and later Soanian Culture near present day capital of Pakistan Islamabad. This is a ancient land which along with Mesoptomia and Egypt was the cardle of civilization.
Riwat - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Rendell, H. and Dennell, R.W. 1987 Thermoluminescence Dating of an Upper Pleistocene Site, Northern Pakistan. Geoarchaeology 2, 63-67.
Soanian - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia http://scholarspace.manoa.hawaii.edu/bitstream/handle/10125/19145/AP-v15n1-60-65.pdf?sequence=1
Soan River Valley
7,000 BC Mehr Garh Archaeological Site of Mehrgarh - UNESCO World Heritage Centre *Mehrgarh - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia *Neolithic Site of Mehrgarh in Pakistan
