Pictorial History - Cultural, Artistic, Natural Heritage of Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
17,515
179
50,124
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Strictly for pictures of artistic, cultural or natural heritage in the region that is now Pakistan. We have within Pakistan awe inspiring sights so let us showcase them here. This is the land that saw traces of homo impact nearly 2 million years ago at Riwat and later Soanian Culture near present day capital of Pakistan Islamabad. This is a ancient land which along with Mesoptomia and Egypt was the cardle of civilization.

Riwat - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia Rendell, H. and Dennell, R.W. 1987 Thermoluminescence Dating of an Upper Pleistocene Site, Northern Pakistan. Geoarchaeology 2, 63-67.

Soanian - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia http://scholarspace.manoa.hawaii.edu/bitstream/handle/10125/19145/AP-v15n1-60-65.pdf?sequence=1

Soan River Valley




7,000 BC Mehr Garh Archaeological Site of Mehrgarh - UNESCO World Heritage Centre *Mehrgarh - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia *Neolithic Site of Mehrgarh in Pakistan

upload_2015-8-19_21-5-51.jpeg















More here:-http://Index of /upkgallery/citypictures/Sibi/Mehrgarh
 
Indus Valley Civilization, Pakistan 3,000 BCE contemperory to Ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.





Mohenjo Daro, Priest King, Indus Valley Civilization.



Gandhara - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Gandhāra (Pashto: ګندارا‎, Urdu: گندھارا‎, Avestan: Vaēkərəta, Sanskrit Puruṣapura, Old Persian Para-upari-sena [Hellenization: Paropamisadae], Greek Caspatyrus) is the ancient term for the city, and old kingdom of Peshawar in North West Pakistan.

Taxila and SirKap and two major sites with various empires. From Greek, Achaemenid Persian to Buddhist. Both are treasure trove coins and other art. There is a musuem nearby. Taxila is only 5 miles from capital of Pakistan, Islamabad.

Taxila - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia UNESCO HERITAGE SITE
Sirkap - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia











 
