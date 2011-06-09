What's new

PICTORIAL: China is erasing mosques and precious shrines in XinJiang

rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
270
0
128
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.nytimes.com

China Is Erasing Mosques and Precious Shrines in Xinjiang

Thousands of religious sites in Xinjiang have been destroyed, a new analysis suggests, part of China’s drive to erode the region’s heritage.
www.nytimes.com

China has destroyed 8,500 mosques across Xinjiang have been completely demolished since 2017 — more than a third of the number of mosques the government says are in the region.


Every year, this ancient shrine drew tens of thousands of Muslims who converged to pray on the edge of the desert in the Xinjiang region of China.
1601355861448.png


1601356002284.png



By 2014, pilgrims had been almost entirely banned. And by last year, much of the shrine had been demolished.
1601356161310.png



The Chinese authorities have in recent years closed and demolished many of the major shrines, mosques and other holy sites across Xinjiang that have long preserved the culture and Islamic beliefs of the region’s Muslims.

The effort to close off and erase these sites is part of China’s broader campaign to turn the region’s Uighurs, Kazakhs and members of other Central Asian ethnic groups into loyal followers of the Communist Party.
1601356243323.png


1601356360400.png


TURNED A MOSQUE INTO BAR!

1601356471038.png


MOSQUE TURNED INTO SHOPING CENTER
1601356558694.png




1601356607458.png
 

Attachments

Last edited:
zectech

zectech

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2018
2,807
-1
3,396
Country
Italy
Location
Netherlands
Can Erdogan change the former center of Othodoxy - the Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

China destroys thousands of buildings a year. They are atheistic communist. They are not a religious country. China destroyed less mosques than US destroyed in Iraq in their wars and proxies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 Pictorial History - Wars of Pakistan Pakistan History 12
Zibago DIWALI IN PAKISTAN: PICTORIAL EDITION Members Club 20
Windjammer Pictorial History of Saffron Bandits becoming Toast Air Warfare 11
A JF17 Block II serials in pictorial JF-17 Thunder 63
ghazi52 Pakistan's Fountains - Pictorials only Pakistan Tourism 3
Hindustani78 Pictorial book shows India's 70-year journey with the UN World Affairs 0
Indus Pakistan Pictorial History - Cultural, Artistic, Natural Heritage of Pakistan Pakistan History 192
darkinsky Pictures From Pictorial Biography Of Altaf Bhai Pakistani Siasat 55
C JF-17 Thunder Serial Number Pictorial Collection JF-17 Thunder 393
CardSharp The PLAN in 1991, 2001, and 2011,: A pictorial history Chinese Defence Forum 13

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top