PICTORIAL: China is erasing mosques and precious shrines in XinJiang

China has destroyed 8,500 mosques across Xinjiang have been completely demolished since 2017 — more than a third of the number of mosques the government says are in the region.

Every year, this ancient shrine drew tens of thousands of Muslims who converged to pray on the edge of the desert in the Xinjiang region of China.The Chinese authorities have in recent years closed and demolished many of the major shrines, mosques and other holy sites across Xinjiang that have long preserved the culture and Islamic beliefs of the region’s Muslims.