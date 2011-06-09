PICTORIAL: China is erasing mosques and precious shrines in XinJiang

rent4country
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2020
- 270
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
China Is Erasing Mosques and Precious Shrines in Xinjiang
Thousands of religious sites in Xinjiang have been destroyed, a new analysis suggests, part of China’s drive to erode the region’s heritage.
www.nytimes.com
China has destroyed 8,500 mosques across Xinjiang have been completely demolished since 2017 — more than a third of the number of mosques the government says are in the region.
Every year, this ancient shrine drew tens of thousands of Muslims who converged to pray on the edge of the desert in the Xinjiang region of China.
By 2014, pilgrims had been almost entirely banned. And by last year, much of the shrine had been demolished.
The Chinese authorities have in recent years closed and demolished many of the major shrines, mosques and other holy sites across Xinjiang that have long preserved the culture and Islamic beliefs of the region’s Muslims.
The effort to close off and erase these sites is part of China’s broader campaign to turn the region’s Uighurs, Kazakhs and members of other Central Asian ethnic groups into loyal followers of the Communist Party.
TURNED A MOSQUE INTO BAR!
MOSQUE TURNED INTO SHOPING CENTER
Attachments
-
650.5 KB Views: 1
Last edited: