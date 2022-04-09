What's new

PICS: Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli With 20 F-35B Lightning II jets (almost as many jets as on Chinese Carriers)

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,489
-3
1,729
Country
United States
Location
United States

USAF F-117 Integrated With U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Involved In ‘Lightning Carrier’ Concept Demo


1649501189823.png

1649501222678.png


1649501244980.png


1649501269210.png

1649501290720.png

1649501308415.png

1649501602275.png

1649501643897.png


Interestingly, the Lightning Carrier demo included also some joint activity the U.S. Air Force F-117s. Two U.S. Navy photos released on Apr. 8, 2022, shows an F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 and an F-117 Nighthawk fly over amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), on April 5.
1649501371582.png


@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @KAL-EL
 

Attachments

  • 1649501352100.png
    1649501352100.png
    35.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 1649501435108.png
    1649501435108.png
    48.6 KB · Views: 1

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Marines Load Record 16 F-35Bs Aboard USS Tripoli Test of ‘Lightning Carrier’ Concept
Replies
5
Views
336
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
Aboard The Marine's First F-35B-Packed 'Lightning Carrier' (over 20 F-35Bs)
Replies
0
Views
101
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
F-22Raptor
More than Two Dozen US Naval F-35s Now Underway in the Western Pacific
Replies
1
Views
199
ARMalik
ARMalik
Get Ya Wig Split
F-35B Stealth Fighters Operate From A Japanese Aircraft Carrier For The First Time
Replies
0
Views
274
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
Zarvan
U.S. Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship arrives in San Diego
Replies
3
Views
719
mike2000 is back
mike2000 is back

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom