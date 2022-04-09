PICS: Amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli With 20 F-35B Lightning II jets (almost as many jets as on Chinese Carriers)

USAF F-117 Integrated With U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Involved In ‘Lightning Carrier’ Concept Demo ​

Interestingly, the Lightning Carrier demo included also some joint activity the U.S. Air Force F-117s. Two U.S. Navy photos released on Apr. 8, 2022, shows an F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122 and an F-117 Nighthawk fly over amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), on April 5.