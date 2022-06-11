What's new

PIA's first flight lands in China after 6 months gap

Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
431
0
848
Country
China
Location
Canada
By Zafar Hussain | China Economic Net Jun 11, 2022



XI’AN, Jun. 11 (China Economic Net) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated its first flight to Xi’an, China on June 11, after a gap of 6 months due to Covid-19 control and prevention measures.
The PK-854 flight took off from Islamabad International Airport (ISB) on Saturday morning with 241 passengers on board and landed at Xi’an Xianyang International Airport (XIY) at 16:54 p.m. local time.
According to sources, PIA got permission from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and local authorities to operate its weekly commercial passenger flights from Islamabad to Xi’an and return from Beijing-Islamabad starting on Saturday.
It is worth noting that PIA operated its last flight to China on December 18, 2021.
After the COVID-19 Pandemic, PIA had only operating rights to Beijing station. Special landing permission was granted to PIA for Xi'an, sources told CEN, adding that unfortunately, Xi’an was also closed due to the pandemic spread there but now Xi’an is open to all international flights and PIA started its operation.
Well-placed sources said that PIA will get operating approval for Chengdu next month, and Chinese authorities also granted an operating license for Guangzhou and when the pandemic situation is better, PIA will operate from all these stations on weekly basis.
Saif Ullah Anjum, a 15-year-old Pakistani passenger told China Economic Net that he is very joyful to travel to China via PIA.
"I'm going to China the first time. I'm very excited because I want to see my father who is in Beijing now and secondly I want to study & explore China. We waited for a long time for the PIA flight but I'm very happy on board,” Saif Ullah expressed.
Naeem Ahmed, a Pakistani businessman based in Shaoxing, China told CEN that it is good that the PIA flight resumed its operation to China after six months, and now the business community, students, and other visitors can easily travel to China.
"In order to prevent COVID-19 infection, strict measures have been taken by PIA," he added. He hopes when more flights operate the fare will decrease because currently it is too expansive.

gwadarpro.pk

PIA's first flight lands in China after 6 months gap

XI’AN, Jun. 11 (China Economic Net) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated its first fligh
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
21,842
2
33,789
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Luosifen said:
By Zafar Hussain | China Economic Net Jun 11, 2022



XI’AN, Jun. 11 (China Economic Net) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated its first flight to Xi’an, China on June 11, after a gap of 6 months due to Covid-19 control and prevention measures.
The PK-854 flight took off from Islamabad International Airport (ISB) on Saturday morning with 241 passengers on board and landed at Xi’an Xianyang International Airport (XIY) at 16:54 p.m. local time.
According to sources, PIA got permission from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and local authorities to operate its weekly commercial passenger flights from Islamabad to Xi’an and return from Beijing-Islamabad starting on Saturday.
It is worth noting that PIA operated its last flight to China on December 18, 2021.
After the COVID-19 Pandemic, PIA had only operating rights to Beijing station. Special landing permission was granted to PIA for Xi'an, sources told CEN, adding that unfortunately, Xi’an was also closed due to the pandemic spread there but now Xi’an is open to all international flights and PIA started its operation.
Well-placed sources said that PIA will get operating approval for Chengdu next month, and Chinese authorities also granted an operating license for Guangzhou and when the pandemic situation is better, PIA will operate from all these stations on weekly basis.
Saif Ullah Anjum, a 15-year-old Pakistani passenger told China Economic Net that he is very joyful to travel to China via PIA.
"I'm going to China the first time. I'm very excited because I want to see my father who is in Beijing now and secondly I want to study & explore China. We waited for a long time for the PIA flight but I'm very happy on board,” Saif Ullah expressed.
Naeem Ahmed, a Pakistani businessman based in Shaoxing, China told CEN that it is good that the PIA flight resumed its operation to China after six months, and now the business community, students, and other visitors can easily travel to China.
"In order to prevent COVID-19 infection, strict measures have been taken by PIA," he added. He hopes when more flights operate the fare will decrease because currently it is too expansive.

gwadarpro.pk

PIA's first flight lands in China after 6 months gap

XI’AN, Jun. 11 (China Economic Net) - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated its first fligh
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk
Click to expand...

Masha'Allah very nice.

There are private Bangladeshi Airlines opening routes to China as well recently (Biman already has post Covid), and I'm sure Private Pakistani Airlines are as well, though I am not aware.

Kunming and Guangzhou are nearest large Chinese cities from Dhaka with services many times a week (HK of course too), operated by Sichuan, China Eastern and China Southern, as well as many Chinese cargo airlines.
 
Last edited:
G

georgiosd

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 13, 2022
2
0
Country
United States
Location
United States
As far as I know, it is not a first flight from Pakistan to China, maybe an official one, but I know guys who traveled via private jets during the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
 
G

georgiosd

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 13, 2022
2
0
Country
United States
Location
United States
georgiosd said:
As far as I know, it is not a first flight from Pakistan to China, maybe an official one, but I know guys who traveled via private jets during the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
Click to expand...
They had a big business with some China companies and were traveling without respecting any COVID-19 isolation rules. I know this because I have been working on a private jet charter cost estimator service, and every time they approached us for approximate costs of their trips, it was lockdown in Pakistan and China. I don't even know how they bypassed the China border control during the pandemic, and I guess big money helped them.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
IATA’s business plan sees PIA making profit by 2026
Replies
8
Views
537
S.Y.A
S.Y.A
H
PIA losses surge to Rs50 billion in 2021
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
imadul
imadul
Luosifen
First Batch of 90 Pakistani students left for China
Replies
1
Views
258
Luosifen
Luosifen
B
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet First aircraft reached Islamabad Tuesday
Replies
9
Views
671
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
P
PIA ranked among world's best airlines.
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
3K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom