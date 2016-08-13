PIA women staff new uniforms gives glamorous look

PIA staff pulls off glamorous look with new uniforms
http://i1.tribune.com.pk/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/1160084-Cover-1470893958-323-640x480.jpg
The airline will begin their new premier service between London and Pakistan on August 14. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM
From new services to new avatars, national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been making changes in the company’s outlook for quite some time now.
If you’re a fashion enthusiast get ready for these new wardrobe changes the airline has made for its cabin crew, including air hostesses and stewards.
The PIA cabin crew will now sport new uniforms by local designers.
The dress is designed by Nomi Ansari and the scarfs will be made by Sania Maskatiya.
The uniforms will be worn from August 14 onwards as PIA’s new premier flight takes off from Islamabad to London.
It looks like the airline has traveled a long journey of makeover.
The airline will begin their new Premier service between London and Pakistan on August 14 on their new fleet of A330-300s.
