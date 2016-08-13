What's new

PIA women staff new uniforms gives glamorous look

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,496
-2
9,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PIA staff pulls off glamorous look with new uniforms

http://i1.tribune.com.pk/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/1160084-Cover-1470893958-323-640x480.jpg



The airline will begin their new premier service between London and Pakistan on August 14. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

From new services to new avatars, national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been making changes in the company’s outlook for quite some time now.

If you’re a fashion enthusiast get ready for these new wardrobe changes the airline has made for its cabin crew, including air hostesses and stewards.

The PIA cabin crew will now sport new uniforms by local designers.



The dress is designed by Nomi Ansari and the scarfs will be made by Sania Maskatiya.


The uniforms will be worn from August 14 onwards as PIA’s new premier flight takes off from Islamabad to London.

It looks like the airline has traveled a long journey of makeover.

High-end: PIA on the cusp of fashion makeover

The airline will begin their new Premier service between London and Pakistan on August 14 on their new fleet of A330-300s.

commemts: http://tribune.com.pk/story/1160084/pia-staff-pulls-glamorous-look-new-uniforms/

http://images.dawn.com/news/1176013

 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,496
-2
9,095
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Here's a sneak peek at PIA's new uniforms

MALIHA REHMAN

FASHION CONTRIBUTOR

Nomi Ansari's latest design opens to mixed reviews


Some people aren't too revved about the new uniforms.


A new menu, new uniforms, new Premier service; PIA is pulling all stops in its attempt for an image makeover.

Late last month, it was announced that PIA had added three new planes to its fleet, which will be launched on Aug 14th under the banner PIA Premier.

Flight stewardesses of the same exclusive service will get a fashion makeover, dressed in uniforms by Nomi Ansari and a scarf print by Sania Maskatiya. About time too.

In an effort to revamp its doddering antiquated image, a fashion show had been organized in March last year by the authorities at Pakistan International Airlines, showcasing 16 designers’ proposed designs for updated flight crew uniforms. It was planned that the uniforms selected were going to be worn from 14th August 2015 onwards.

The implementation of the designs has been delayed by a year, now to be worn from 14th August of this year. Oh well, we’re used to PIA’s delays.

Nomi Ansari, the designer behind the new uniforms, who also won the design for PIA's uniform last year, shared a picture of PIA Premier flight attendants' redesigned attire.

View image on Twitter


NOMI ANSARI @NOMIANSARI PIA goes glamorous: Absolutely loving the new look of PIA cabin crew by @nomiansari

They are due to make their first appearance in flights bound for London. “There are three color-ways; mushroom-green, navy and maroon. Different hues are going to be worn by the lower ground staff, the cabin crew and the pursers,” Nomi tells Images.

“The shirt has a straight princess-cut and it’s paired with a tailored jacket that can be taken off. The straight pant that we showcased in the fashion show has been replaced by a narrow tailored shalwar. I have also devised the draping and pleating of the head-scarf so that it can be worn under the airhostess- cap, covering the head, and can also be wound round the neck.”

The print of the head-scarf is designed by Sania Maskatiya, taking inspiration from her ‘Uraan’ collection.

“The scarf is made with crepe and there are digitally-printed birds on it and a black and white geometric border,” says the designer. “We have three different colors, for different levels of the staff hierarchy. I have also designed the apron to be worn by the stewardesses and its design emulates my collection ‘Naqsh’. It has a sky-line etched onto it in digital print, featuring the Minaar-e-Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum.”

PIA spokesman Danyal Gilani admitted that when they shared a sneak peek of the new uniforms on Twitter, "the response hadn't been great."




Some people aren't too revved about the new uniforms.







But others are.
Social Inc Blog @ssocialinc
Absolutely loving the new look of PIA cabin crew by@nomiansari Starting on the new Premier…https://www.instagram.com/p/BI63rvtg_T1/

Abeer @DMisHaram
Thank God, they got a new and improved look finally!!https://twitter.com/NOMIANSARI/status/763267055210618880 …

Including Sharmila Faruqui.
Follow
Sharmila faruqi @sharmilafaruqi
Wowww!! Absolutely in Can't wait to fly #PIA #A330.@NOMIANSARI well done https://twitter.com/nomiansari/status/763267055210618880 …

However, he feels the counter feedback is owing to the quality of the picture.


But that's not the only upgrade the new airline airline will see. PIA has also unveiled a new logo for the Premier flight:

View image on Twitter


Danyal Gilani @Danyal_Gilani
Logo of #PIA Premier unveiled. #PIAPremier starts on 14th August, 2016.

Maheen Khan is clearly not a fan.

Maheen Khan @Maheenkhanpk
Pretentious and bordering on vulgar .This is design at its worst . Tragic https://twitter.com/firouzeh_a/status/763090816365723649 …

Shiny designer-made uniforms are all well and good. It is true that the airline staff that represents Pakistan to the world should be well-dressed. But PIA needs so much more than just a peripheral revamp. A lot more new aircrafts and perhaps a new, more improved mindset is required. Come Independence Day this year, the PIA staff may be great to look at. But are they ‘great people to fly with’? Not yet.
http://images.dawn.com/news/1176013
 
Viper0011.

Viper0011.

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 15, 2011
7,259
26
9,944
Country
United States
Location
United States
AsianUnion said:
Click to expand...
Oh hello there ladies, I mean the PIA!! Viper says it is TIME I flew and flew through the PIA. Number 2 and 3 from the left, seem very pleasant and will make excellent flight crew. I'd really like it if the PIA assigned them both to the business class when I travel with them. In fact, they are welcome to just be assigned to my seat only. Nothing wrong with that. I won't drink or do anything "American", I promise :partay: :cheers:. At least one of them have to like the USA?? They carry American purses all the time :enjoy:
 
S.U.R.B.

S.U.R.B.

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jan 31, 2010
2,741
10
6,758
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The dress code is important but it takes a second place in front of the age.
And that is directly related to the amount of effort, force and enthusiasm those male and female flight attendants desire to put in their jobs.When more than half of your crew can be categorized under the titles of Aunties and uncles, it seems like you are ignoring a major issue and only addressing the one with a secondary importance.Those old fellas have lots of their own problems going on at the back of their mind.It's only natural.Nothing much anyone else can do about it.Even when Quran mentions about such concepts of Jannah and providing the successful ones with service it talks about the virgin girls and young guys.The one reading it just needs to be a bit broadminded in the application of these concepts.

Since it's a PIA so, i'll say that something will always be better than nothing.They need to shift the ratios here.The amount of experience does count but the aged experienced ones can only fill up the small percentage of the crew that an organization may need for this job.
Age is important when your work demands an activity of that magnitude and it's a routine for you.

You may quote me on an 80 year old man successfully climbing the mount Everest.But it's not his job to try and do that every day , make it his routine & follow the protocols as the book says he should.
 
Last edited:
Sky lord

Sky lord

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 20, 2015
3,149
1
4,255
Country
India
Location
India
These uniforms are a rip off of Emirates...looks very Arabic.

The best PIA uniform was back in the 60s (I think) .

The coco Chanel designed uniform. Elegant, with a modern sensibility and really Pakistani looking.

image.jpg
 
war&peace

war&peace

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 12, 2015
33,801
18
64,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
This color does not fit the overall color scheme of PIA that is green so it should be some shade of green or belong to the same family.
Uniform was not the problem but the training culture and manners are. I would be ok even with a middle aged air hostess who is polite, well trained and service oriented than a girl in her twenties but she is ill-trained, impolite and is not helpful to the passengers.
 
Last edited:
Talwar e Pakistan

Talwar e Pakistan

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 30, 2014
6,335
12
9,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We need something that highlights our heritage and culture...

These used to be the old PIA uniforms.







and here are the uniforms being proposed - they look too similar to Arab uniforms.





We need something unique and stands out.
 
airmarshal

airmarshal

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 28, 2010
8,537
9
10,969
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
This is not original at all. Such a cheap copy of Emirates and dont know who is calling it glamorous.

PIA's heritage is its originality and innovation. But its too much to ask from the hand picked people of choice of the people who themselves are corrupt and incompetent.
 
M.SAAD

M.SAAD

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 14, 2011
2,124
-1
3,297
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
All PIA needs to do is replace the aunties and get their flights arrive on time ..
 
