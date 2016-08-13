PIA women staff new uniforms gives glamorous look

The dress code is important but it takes a second place in front of the age.

And that is directly related to the amount of effort, force and enthusiasm those male and female flight attendants desire to put in their jobs.When more than half of your crew can be categorized under the titles of Aunties and uncles, it seems like you are ignoring a major issue and only addressing the one with a secondary importance.Those old fellas have lots of their own problems going on at the back of their mind.It's only natural.Nothing much anyone else can do about it.Even when Quran mentions about such concepts of Jannah and providing the successful ones with service it talks about the virgin girls and young guys.The one reading it just needs to be a bit broadminded in the application of these concepts.



Since it's a PIA so, i'll say that something will always be better than nothing.They need to shift the ratios here.The amount of experience does count but the aged experienced ones can only fill up the small percentage of the crew that an organization may need for this job.

Age is important when your work demands an activity of that magnitude and it's a routine for you.



You may quote me on an 80 year old man successfully climbing the mount Everest.But it's not his job to try and do that every day , make it his routine & follow the protocols as the book says he should.