PIA transported 500,000 doses of covid vaccine from china - 30/05/21

On May 30, PIA Boeing 777-200ER (aircraft registration AP-BMG) special flight PK6852 from Beijing to Islamabad transported 500,000 doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.The aircraft arrived in Islamabad at 3:12 PM.Source: flightradar24.com Earlier on May 30, AP-BMG performed ferry flight PK6852 from Islamabad to Beijing.Source: flightradar24.com