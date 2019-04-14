What's new

PIA suspends its operations for Kabul with immediate effect

Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
972
0
1,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.reuters.com

PIA suspends operations from Kabul citing Taliban interference

Pakistan International Airlines said on Thursday it was suspending flights from Kabul after what it called "heavy handed" interference by Taliban authorities, including arbitrary rule changes and intimidation of staff.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan International Airlines said on Thursday it was suspending flights from Kabul after what it called “heavy handed” interference by Taliban authorities, including arbitrary rule changes and intimidation of staff.

The statement came as the Taliban government ordered the airline, the only international company operating regularly out of Kabul, to cut ticket prices to the levels from before the fall of the Western-backed government in August.

“We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy handedness of the authorities,” a spokesman said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan, Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Chopra)
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,428
-7
4,025
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
I think this PIA or whatever person is behind could definitely get fired in Pakistan or face pogroms from the government itself. Instead of taking it with the Pak government to solve the issues he went onto CNN which leads me to believe this person planned all of this.

By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
 
Last edited:
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,648
0
2,859
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Titanium100 said:
I think this PIA or whatever person is behind could definitely get fired in Pakistan or face pogroms from the government itself. Instead of taking it with the Pak government to solve the issues he went onto CNN which leads me to believe this person planned all of this.

By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
Click to expand...

No need to drag PIA into the headlines and on to CNN. Man needs to be fired its not his business to go onto CNN. Their is PIA administration and then the government of Pakistan to take up the issue through proper channels.
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 30, 2013
2,956
3
5,451
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
I think this PIA or whatever person is behind could definitely get fired in Pakistan or face pogroms from the government itself. Instead of taking it with the Pak government to solve the issues he went onto CNN which leads me to believe this person planned all of this.

By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
Click to expand...
Who cares what IEA want. We'll set prices according to ours, not to them. To hell with those ragtags.
 
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,622
2
3,467
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
I think this PIA or whatever person is behind could definitely get fired in Pakistan or face pogroms from the government itself. Instead of taking it with the Pak government to solve the issues he went onto CNN which leads me to believe this person planned all of this.

By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
Click to expand...
Dont do this. They iea is not your phuphi ke putter.
They can request pakistan government and pia authorities. Not force them.
They must have known the protocol. You don't talk to the pilot or staff. They have nothing.
Its just like khadim rizvi. The way he was about to end all pakistanis loans. By saying look we don't pay the interest as it is not allowed in islam and the rest of the money we would give when we have and its done deal. Wao.
That's why it's true that mullahs can't run government. Even in Iran and saudia Arab. They are in advisory jobs not your day to day governance.
mudas777 said:
No need to drag PIA into the headlines and on to CNN. Man needs to be fired its not his business to go onto CNN. Their is PIA administration and then the government of Pakistan to take up the issue through proper channels.
Click to expand...
What kind of person are you?
They held your official with gun. And you don't have a pride.
Akhir masla kaya hai? Iran ka koi sweeper bhi pakar laita to wo is waqt tak pora kabul bomb ker diata
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,428
-7
4,025
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
mudas777 said:
No need to drag PIA into the headlines and on to CNN. Man needs to be fired its not his business to go onto CNN. Their is PIA administration and then the government of Pakistan to take up the issue through proper channels.
Click to expand...
This. A proper investigation needs to happen in this regards into this PIA official. You don't just pull off number like that in Pakistan and slip thru ISI without them getting to the bottom of the case. I reckon this was purely price negotiation talks that collapsed and he went to CNN just like that after that citing alot of histornics he should be questioned. There are channels for this type of things but not the one he chose hence an investigation into PIA is absolutely warranted here
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
972
0
1,085
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
Click to expand...
If you think this was unilateral then you are mistaken, for the past week negotiations have been going on between PIA and other Pak reps with IEA. The reason why price has increased is due to Taliban demand to reduce passenger load making it unprofitable for the previous price to continue.
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,954
0
3,969
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Some Pakistanis have given me the impression that they would sell their mothers to a whore house to please the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Turkey.

Taliban or not, Afghans are Afghan at the end of the day. All of them are jaahil and the only language they understand is a JDAM up their ***.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,428
-7
4,025
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Tomcats said:
If you think this was unilateral then you are mistaken, for the past week negotiations have been going on between PIA and other Pak reps with IEA. The reason why price has increased is due to Taliban demand to reduce passenger load making it unprofitable for the previous price to continue.
Click to expand...
I don't think this is the case but he unilaterally went behind everyones back this is entirely on him it was not even that big of a deal in regards to the pricing agreement but he hasten unnecesarily
 
Last edited:
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,648
0
2,859
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tomcats said:
If you think this was unilateral then you are mistaken, for the past week negotiations have been going on between PIA and other Pak reps with IEA. The reason why price has increased is due to Taliban demand to reduce passenger load making it unprofitable for the previous price to continue.
Click to expand...
Firstly is this gentleman is authorized to go to the media never mind the foreign one? Don't you think there are and must be some sort of protocols for negotiations. Secondly state level or inter organisations talks are held behind the closed doors not on the CNN channels. How many times anyone have seen employees of any airline have showed up on the ABC, Al jazeera or CNN to start telling other country personal about the pricing issues. There is a PIA headquarters in Pakistan they are the one who should be handling any negotiations on any relevant issues and giving statements or states should be involved not any Aslam, Mansoor or Dita. Simply this is above his pay packet and he should be made to move on or otherwise PIA should improve their procedures no wonder they are running airline into the ground. Too many chiefs and not many Indians.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
1,974
-2
1,992
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
mudas777 said:
No need to drag PIA into the headlines and on to CNN. Man needs to be fired its not his business to go onto CNN. Their is PIA administration and then the government of Pakistan to take up the issue through proper channels.
Click to expand...
Not defending Talis but I 100% agree with this part
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 3, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Champion_Usmani
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
2 3
Replies
35
Views
4K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom