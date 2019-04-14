PIA suspends its operations for Kabul with immediate effect

I think this PIA or whatever person is behind could definitely get fired in Pakistan or face pogroms from the government itself. Instead of taking it with the Pak government to solve the issues he went onto CNN which leads me to believe this person planned all of this.
By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
Who cares what IEA want. We'll set prices according to ours, not to them. To hell with those ragtags.I think this PIA or whatever person is behind could definitely get fired in Pakistan or face pogroms from the government itself. Instead of taking it with the Pak government to solve the issues he went onto CNN which leads me to believe this person planned all of this.
By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
Dont do this. They iea is not your phuphi ke putter.I think this PIA or whatever person is behind could definitely get fired in Pakistan or face pogroms from the government itself. Instead of taking it with the Pak government to solve the issues he went onto CNN which leads me to believe this person planned all of this.
By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
What kind of person are you?No need to drag PIA into the headlines and on to CNN. Man needs to be fired its not his business to go onto CNN. Their is PIA administration and then the government of Pakistan to take up the issue through proper channels.
This. A proper investigation needs to happen in this regards into this PIA official. You don't just pull off number like that in Pakistan and slip thru ISI without them getting to the bottom of the case. I reckon this was purely price negotiation talks that collapsed and he went to CNN just like that after that citing alot of histornics he should be questioned. There are channels for this type of things but not the one he chose hence an investigation into PIA is absolutely warranted hereNo need to drag PIA into the headlines and on to CNN. Man needs to be fired its not his business to go onto CNN. Their is PIA administration and then the government of Pakistan to take up the issue through proper channels.
If you think this was unilateral then you are mistaken, for the past week negotiations have been going on between PIA and other Pak reps with IEA. The reason why price has increased is due to Taliban demand to reduce passenger load making it unprofitable for the previous price to continue.By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character
I don't think this is the case but he unilaterally went behind everyones back this is entirely on him it was not even that big of a deal in regards to the pricing agreement but he hasten unnecesarilyIf you think this was unilateral then you are mistaken, for the past week negotiations have been going on between PIA and other Pak reps with IEA. The reason why price has increased is due to Taliban demand to reduce passenger load making it unprofitable for the previous price to continue.
Firstly is this gentleman is authorized to go to the media never mind the foreign one? Don't you think there are and must be some sort of protocols for negotiations. Secondly state level or inter organisations talks are held behind the closed doors not on the CNN channels. How many times anyone have seen employees of any airline have showed up on the ABC, Al jazeera or CNN to start telling other country personal about the pricing issues. There is a PIA headquarters in Pakistan they are the one who should be handling any negotiations on any relevant issues and giving statements or states should be involved not any Aslam, Mansoor or Dita. Simply this is above his pay packet and he should be made to move on or otherwise PIA should improve their procedures no wonder they are running airline into the ground. Too many chiefs and not many Indians.If you think this was unilateral then you are mistaken, for the past week negotiations have been going on between PIA and other Pak reps with IEA. The reason why price has increased is due to Taliban demand to reduce passenger load making it unprofitable for the previous price to continue.
Not defending Talis but I 100% agree with this partNo need to drag PIA into the headlines and on to CNN. Man needs to be fired its not his business to go onto CNN. Their is PIA administration and then the government of Pakistan to take up the issue through proper channels.