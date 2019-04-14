PIA suspends its operations for Kabul with immediate effect

I think this PIA or whatever person is behind could definitely get fired in Pakistan or face pogroms from the government itself. Instead of taking it with the Pak government to solve the issues he went onto CNN which leads me to believe this person planned all of this.



By the way the issues is entirely about pricing because PIA skyrocketed the tickets and IEA wants the price to return to during Ghani era and he all of sudden threw a hissy fit when he didn't get his way by running to CNN as if they can grant him better price tag by attempting to apply some sort of pressure on IEA but his massively mistaken here IEA is pressure-resistent and ice cold with pressure bullet proof they just don't move an inch but imo the government will not like this guy as he has gone behind their backs. All he had to do was contact the Pak envoy to renegotiate the price the ethbalishment are not gonna take a likening to this drama queen and they will side with IEA. ISI should open an investigation on this character