PIA send 3 B777 to china for transporting 1.5 millions COVID doses transportation

Operation of three more PIA Boeing 777 flights between Pakistan and China expected on April 28/29 for the transportation of COVID-19 vaccine.
* PIA Boeing 777 flight PK6852 from Beijing scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 7:30 AM on April 29.
* PIA Boeing 777 flight PK6853 from Beijing scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 12:30 PM on April 29.
* PIA Boeing 777 flight PK6854 from Beijing scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 12:30 AM on April 30.
first b777 on-route
PIA Boeing 777-200ER registration AP-BMG departed from Islamabad at 5:55 PM as ferry flight PK6852 to Beijing.
The aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on April 29 with COVID-19 vaccine from China.
