PIA send 3 B777 to china for transporting 1.5 millions COVID doses transportation

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Operation of three more PIA Boeing 777 flights between Pakistan and China expected on April 28/29 for the transportation of COVID-19 vaccine.

* PIA Boeing 777 flight PK6852 from Beijing scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 7:30 AM on April 29.

* PIA Boeing 777 flight PK6853 from Beijing scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 12:30 PM on April 29.

* PIA Boeing 777 flight PK6854 from Beijing scheduled to arrive in Islamabad at 12:30 AM on April 30.

first b777 on-route


PIA Boeing 777-200ER registration AP-BMG departed from Islamabad at 5:55 PM as ferry flight PK6852 to Beijing.

The aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on April 29 with COVID-19 vaccine from China.

masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Thank you China!

Now administer, administer, administer.
Presently we have vaccinated 1-2%. This needs to improve dramatically if we seek to avoid the same scenario playing out next door. Their error was complacency. We must not repeat that error.
 
