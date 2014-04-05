PIA sacks 74 more employees

Spokesperson says 41 employees fired in June, 62 in July as part of accountability processThe accountability process in the Pakistan International Airlines has started to gain momentum as 74 more employees were sacked due to fake degrees, poor performance, drug smuggling and theft of government record in August alone.According to the PIA administration, with the fresh layoffs, the total number of employees dismissed from jobs during the last three months has reached 177.According to figures released by the PIA Human Resource Department, 74 employees were fired for fake education certificates, negligence of duty, damage to property, bribery, smuggling and drug use.According to the break-up, 27 employees were sacked for .fake degrees, 31 for unauthorised measures, six for violation of standard operating procedures, four for damage to property of the institution, one for involvement in drug trafficking, three for stealing government records and two for illegal activities.The PIA spokesperson said that four employees were demoted while 11 others were also given various disciplinary punishments."At the same time, 17 employees were given certificates of appreciation for high performance and five were also given cash prizes."The spokesperson said that 41 employees were fired in June and 62 in July."The accountability process in PIA is being brought to a logical conclusion as soon as possible so that the institution can be cleansed of black sheep," he said, adding that long-delayed inquiries and investigations were being completed soon."Negligence and criminal elements have no place in the PIA and action against them is a key part of the PIA reform process."