PIA Roosevelt hotel

It seems that Pakistan as a state often behaves like that same kid when it comes to entering into contract agreements with various global private entities.

Currently, this government is doing the same with independent power producers, and is now trying to renegotiate the already agreed to terms and conditions of MoUs signed in August last year. Now that the government owes billions to IPPs, they are being offered unviable payment plans as they face a liquidity crunch due to the enormous circular debt.

However, the problem is that FWO enjoys tax exemptions while other bidders competing for the same projects do not, meaning that for a project where a private contractor would pay 7.5 per cent to the government in taxes, the FWO would pay nothing.

Lastly, it is pertinent to point out that most of the cases involving international arbitration result in adverse judgements for Pakistan as these bodies make decisions based purely on merit and unlike the local forums cannot be influenced or coerced to get favourable decisions.

Here is a list of what else this ungainly attitude entails.The recent attempt of Pakistan LNG Ltd to import liquefied natural gas met firstly with no bids and then record high bids. One of the reasons was the excessive criticism in the media over LNG prices in the past. No business would want to risk it all by getting into an agreement with a country which drags international companies into petty politics.Similarly, projects proposed to be funded by the BOT (build, operate, transfer) arrangement mostly do not fetch any bidders in Pakistan because such projects require a period of 10 to 20 years for returns on investment and inThe list is endless. An agreement for the sale of Pakistan Steel Mills was almost finalised in 2006 when the Supreme Court decided to strike down the deal. The government had approved $464 million based on discounted cash flow valuation for the PSM. As reported, the per share value then came to Rs16.18 and the winning bid was for Rs16.8. In fact, the price, though apparently low at that time, was justified as investors would have had to provide a large injection of capital upfront for the mills to be profitable. Failing that, losses would multiply (as they did). Then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry who declared the privatisation null and void is enjoying a comfortable retired life, while the Pakistani taxpayer continues to pay for his retirement benefits and the PSM suffers Rs400 billion in losses.Again, this is an apparent failure to provide a level playing field to all competitors by implementing contracts in letter and spirit. Would any court or government entity like the Competition Commission of Pakistan want to take corrective action in cases where such enterprises are pitted against private firms or individuals?This trend of losing these legal battles will continue unless the government of Pakistan employs specialists to think things through before getting into agreements in highly technical domains. The era of civil servants who know a little about everything and everything about nothing is over. The sooner we realise this the better.