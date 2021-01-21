PIA Roosevelt hotel

Saw the news popped up in Twitter.
So, the hotel got "privatised" after all?
Saw the news popped up in Twitter.
The tweet says the hotel was ceased by BVI court order perhaps in that rikodiq issueSaw the news popped up in Twitter.
The tweet says the hotel was ceased by BVI court order perhaps in that rikodiq issue
If Pak gov gets a settlement with e company the assets will be released
Too many own vested interests of people in powerWhy did it have to reach this level?
My main concern is why does Pakistan continue to lose almost every case that comes to international courts? Is Pakistan that incompetent? Also, since the courts have reached their decision, there has been ample time to reach a settlement, why has the case dragged on till situation reached a level where sovereign assets are being seized?
Just give some time to read the contracts done earlier and You are surely gonna hit your head in wall in anger...Why did it have to reach this level?
Why did it have to reach this level?
Can’t the state go after judges whose corrupt decisions bankrupt the country? Are judges untouchable in Pakistan?
Currently, this government is doing the same with independent power producers, and is now trying to renegotiate the already agreed to terms and conditions of MoUs signed in August last year. Now that the government owes billions to IPPs, they are being offered unviable payment plans as they face a liquidity crunch due to the enormous circular debt.Reneging on agreements comes at a heavy cost.