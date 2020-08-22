/ Register

PIA reduces fares from Islamabad to Lahore, Karachi

Discussion in 'Pakistan Economy' started by Ivan, Aug 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM.

    The Newspaper's Staff Reporter |Updated 22 Aug 2020

    One-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and Karachi to Lahore will be Rs7,879 with only hand baggage, says PIA spokesperson. — APP/File

    RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad from Friday.

    A PIA spokesman said the one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and Karachi to Lahore will be Rs7,879 with only hand baggage.

    However, the fare with 35 kg baggage will be Rs8,543.

    PIA operates four flights daily on its Karachi-Islamabad route and two flights on the Karachi-Lahore route.

    In July, the PIA had announced a reduction in fares for domestic flights without baggage but later the fares were increased.

    The latest fare cuts will remain in force till an indefinite period, said the spokesman.
     