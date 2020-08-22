PIA reduces fares from Islamabad to Lahore, Karachi



One-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and Karachi to Lahore will be Rs7,879 with only hand baggage, says PIA spokesperson. — APP/File

One-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and Karachi to Lahore will be Rs7,879 with only hand baggage, says PIA spokesperson. — APP/File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for its flights from Karachi to Lahore and Islamabad from Friday.



A PIA spokesman said the one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and Karachi to Lahore will be Rs7,879 with only hand baggage.



However, the fare with 35 kg baggage will be Rs8,543.



PIA operates four flights daily on its Karachi-Islamabad route and two flights on the Karachi-Lahore route.