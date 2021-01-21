PIA ranked among world's best airlines

SAFA conducts periodic and surprise checks for all the non-European Airlines at different airports across the world.PIA, being under consistent scrutiny ever since the pilots license scandal surfaced, was subjected to more extensive audit checks at most of the international airports by SAFA inspectors.However, with zero findings being recorded by SAFA since last few weeks, it has lowered it safety hazard index to zero, which is a perfect score. Sharing his views on achieving the Zero index safety ratings, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked Almighty Allah for his blessings and congratulated PIA team for their sincere efforts working tirelessly to achieve highest ever safety ratings.He said now after the restructuring of PIA's Safety Department, more stringent in-house safety checks are being undertaken on all its international flights. A new safety awareness culture has been introduced in PIA whereby special emphasis and career incentives are given to employees whom adhere to the culture.He further said PIA has offered professional support to the regulatory authority in Pakistan as well, aiding them to clear the ICAO Audit in November of this year, paving the way for resumption of flights to west.Copyright Business Recorder, 2021