PIA plans direct flight from Karachi to Skardu By INP - August 9, 2020 0 389 KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday said that it plans to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu. PIA Chief Operating Officer Arshad Malik directed PIA sales manager to make arrangements for direct flights between the two cities, a TV channel reported. The national carrier will operate Airbus 320 for the twice a week flights between the southern port city of Karachi and Skardu. According to reports, it has been decided that in case of bad weather flights will be diverted to the Islamabad International Airport. According to a PIA spokesperson, Gilgit Baltistan residents in Karachi will get special facilities to avail the direct flight from Karachi to Skardu. Prior to this announcement, one flight per day from Islamabad to Skardu was already in operation.