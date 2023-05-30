What's new

PIA plane ‘seized’ in Malaysia over non-payment of lease dues

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
9,014
-27
11,506
Country
India
Location
India
KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft was ‘seized’ over a lease dispute at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Beoing 777 was acquired by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on lease from Malaysia.

The plane with the BMH registration number was stopped for the second time at the Kuala Lumpur airport over payment of dues worth $4 million.

The company ‘seized’ the PIA plane after receiving the order from a local court after payment of dues.

This is not the first time that the PIA aircraft has been seized in Malaysia over dues issue, but the same aircraft was seized by the Kuala Lumpur airport authorities in 2021 on the same issue.

Later, the plane was released on diplomatic assurance about the payment of dues.

The seized PIA plane was brought back to Pakistan on January 27 along with 173 passengers and crew members on board
This is not the first time that the PIA aircraft has been seized in Malaysia over dues issue, but the same aircraft was seized by the Kuala Lumpur airport authorities in 2021 on the same issue.

Later, the plane was released on diplomatic assurance about the payment of dues.

The seized PIA plane was brought back to Pakistan on January 27 along with 173 passengers and crew members on board

arynews.tv

PIA plane 'seized' in Malaysia over non-payment of lease dues

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft was 'seized' over a lease dispute at Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport, ARY
arynews.tv arynews.tv

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1663425505998020615
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
826
-1
1,310
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
TheNoob said:
Don't worry, Overseas PTI fanatics will pay for it because the FA pass Pakistanis cant.
Click to expand...
Always begging us foreigners always
Can you lot do nothing on your own except beg your overseas families for hand outs idling away wising , praying eagerly awaiting for their deaths as to have a chance to capture their hard earned built properties

Typical Pakistani
 
T

TheNoob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 7, 2013
3,545
2
2,344
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mangochutney said:
Always begging us foreigners always
Can you lot do nothing on your own except beg your overseas families for hand outs idling away wising , praying eagerly awaiting for their deaths as to have a chance to capture their hard earned built properties

Typical Pakistani
Click to expand...

Oh there it is, the superiority complex.
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
4,486
0
5,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
And it's getting worse and worse, this disgraced hybrid regime doesn't care about the after effects of the political deadlock, like I said this is the start, Shabaz sharif and his masters have spent thier entire energy dismantling PTI rather than bringing stability.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

villageidiot
PIA plane flies in Indian airspace for almost 10 minutes
2
Replies
21
Views
916
AA_
A
Song Hong
Luxembourg seizes US$2b Petronas assets for Sulu sultanate (Philippines), while Sulu claims Malaysia Sabah
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
Song Hong
Song Hong
Muhammed45
Russian Airlines Sends Plane To Iran For Maintenance Due To US, EU Sanctions
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
lydian fall
Iran seizes another Yankee oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Replies
7
Views
652
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Chhatrapati
Owner of the company leasing plane to PIA turned out to be an Indian National
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
krash
krash

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom