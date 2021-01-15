What's new

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
796
-6
719
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities over a British court case, the airline said on Friday, adding that it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was seized after a court order, an airline spokesman said, and alternative arrangements were being made for passengers due to fly back to Pakistan.

“A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court,” a PIA spokesman said in a statement.


The national carrier in a statement described the situation as “unacceptable” and said it had asked for support from Pakistan’s government to raise the matter diplomatically.

The company did not say where the plane was being held. The spokesman told Reuters that the matter related to an arbitration case over payments being heard in a UK court. Further details of the case were not immediately available.

Malaysian authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


With more than $4 billion in accumulated losses, PIA was already struggling financially when flights were grounded last year due to the pandemic.

As it resumed operations in May, a domestic PIA flight crash in Karachi killed 97 of 99 people on board.

Pakistan’s aviation industry was then hit by a scandal in which pilots were found to hold “dubious” licences – prompting a number of countries to ban PIA from operating flights in their jurisdictions.

The airline was banned from flying to the European Union for six months over safety compliance concerns under a ban still in place.


www.reuters.com

PIA plane 'impounded' in Malaysia over $14 million lease dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jet's lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1349985129570185217

Commenting on the legal dispute, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told Dawn.com that it was a "payment dispute between us and the party Perigreen" that had been filed in the UK courts about six months ago.


The spokesperson refused to give further details on the dispute, adding that the Malaysian court took an "ex-parte decision causing inconvenience to the passengers who had already boarded the plane".


In response to a question about the issue, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Pakistani high commission in Malaysia was in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and PIA "to address the issue at the earliest".


"Meanwhile, the passengers are being properly looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel to Pakistan have also been finalised," he said, adding that they will be departing Kuala Lumpur by Emirates flight EK-343 later tonight.

www.dawn.com

PIA passenger aircraft 'held back' in Malaysia as part of legal dispute

Spokesperson says the plane has been stopped as part of a "payment dispute" between PIA and another party filed in a UK court.
www.dawn.com
If incompetency had a face it would be Imran Khan. He and his team has ruined everything.

There is sequel of failures. Journey started from selection of goons in KP and now incompetancy is prevalent in the Federal Govt. Team of Imran will not stop here. The next episode of lame excuse is 'main kahan say farashtay laoon'
 
Last edited:
Issam

Issam

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
250
0
383
Country
Pakistan
Location
Indonesia
Apparently the aircraft's lease was not paid, however this is a rumor and is unconfirmed.
 
drumstick

drumstick

BANNED
Feb 17, 2020
935
-19
631
Country
India
Location
India
Malaysian authorities seize PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur Airport



An 18-member PIA staff is also stuck in Kuala Lumpur, and will now quarantine for 14 days as per protocols. Photo: AFP/File (Representational Image)
  • PIA plane seized in Malaysia on court orders for non-payment of aircraft lease dues.
  • PIA leased two aircraft, including Boeing-777 aircraft, from a Vietnamese company in 2015.
  • The plane was seized after passengers had boarded the aircraft.


Malaysian authorities on Friday seized a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 at the Kuala Lumpur Airport.

The PIA plane was seized on the orders of a local Malaysian court over the non-payment of aircraft lease dues, sources disclosed.

PIA had leased two aircraft, including the Boeing-777, from a Vietnamese company in 2015.

The plane was seized after passengers had already boarded the aircraft. The aircraft's 18-member staff also become stranded in Kuala Lumpur due to the seizure, and will now quarantine for 14 days as per protocols, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier said that the PIA aircraft has been held back on the orders of a local court in Malaysia which, it argued, has taken a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.

"The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised," read a tweet shared by PIA on its official account.

1610713416597.png


Source
www.geo.tv

Malaysian authorities seize PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur Airport

PIA plane has been seized in Malaysia on court orders for non-payment of aircraft lease dues, say sources
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

nation.com.pk

Malaysia seizes PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur Airport

Malaysian authorities on Friday seized a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 at the Kuala Lumpur Airport. The PIA plane was seized on the
nation.com.pk nation.com.pk
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,198
-10
5,244
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan should reciprocate and should immediately seize a Malaysian Airline Plane. Why the hell they are interfering in a legal dispute where they are not even a party?

It is a very hostile act from Malaysia.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,496
0
1,438
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
If incompetency had a face it would be Imran Khan. He and his team has ruined everything.

There is sequel of failures. Journey started from selection of goons in KP and now incompetancy is prevalent in the Federal Govt. Team of Imran will not stop here. The next episode of lame excuse is 'main kahan say farashtay laoon'
Click to expand...
Har cheez ko Khan pe dal do... Khan ne woh Chairman PIA ko ghar bithaya tha Ghost workers nikalne pe or Khan ne ee jali licences wale pilots or ghost workers bhare they PIA me na ? Or Khan ne ee PIA ko qarze men duboya ?

Usual bugz Khan...
Novice09 said:
Ghar ko aag lag gayi ghar k he chirag se...

Please work on your economy... till then enjoy 😉...
Click to expand...
Chirag Farmar ka naam he 🤔
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,885
163
121,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
VkdIndian said:
Quite shocking. Considering that Mahathir Mahmmed and Malaysia were ready to fight all the way with Pakistan for Kashmir cause this is really sad.

This is a reality of international politics. Without adequate clout which comes from strong economy a country can be treated like dirt.
Click to expand...
Has he withdrawn support for Kashmir, it shows unlike the Indian subcontinent, execution of law exists in other part of the world.
The aircraft was on lease for last 12 years or so there was a payment dispute with the leasing company who had exercised a stay order through a Malaysian court.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,885
163
121,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
VkdIndian said:
Mahathir has not withdrawn but he is not in power anymore. He can keep supporting the cause as he is in-consequential now.
The new power dispensation in Malaysia has done everything to assuage Indian feelings.
Click to expand...
You can sooth your ego by making self praising statements but was the plane apprehended to charm some Indian narrative. lol.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,225
166
37,066
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VkdIndian said:
Mahathir has not withdrawn but he is not in power anymore. He can keep supporting the cause as he is in-consequential now.
The new power dispensation in Malaysia has done everything to assuage Indian feelings.
Click to expand...
Do not mistake this alone case for the assuage of Indian feelings. Modi will hurt himself what comes next. The matter belongs to the Court which took action on the basis of a pendency in UK Court.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom