PIA plane flies in Indian airspace for almost 10 minutes

After failing an attempt to land, the pilot went on a go-round but lost his way due to heavy rain and low altitude

1067775_2212240_boeing-777_updates.jpg


A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane flew in Indian airspace for almost ten minutes after it failed to land at the Lahore Airport owing to heavy rain. The plane traveled 125 kilometres over the Indian Punjab and was in Indian airspace for almost ten minutes before turning back.

The incident took place on May 4, at 8pm, when the PIA flight PK248 returned from Muscat. The pilot attempted to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport but could not due to the heavy rain. Acting upon the instructions from the air traffic controller, the pilot went on a go-round. However, while coming back, the pilot lost his way due to heavy rain and low altitude.


The aircraft entered the Indian airspace from the Badhana police station in Punjab at 8:11pm, flying at an altitude of 13,500 feet with a speed of 292 km/hr. The plane turned back from Naushehra Pannuan within 40 km, passing through the cities of Taran Sahib and Rasulpur in Indian Punjab.

While flying in Indian airspace, the captain took the plane to a height of 20,000 feet. The plane flew in the Indian airspace for seven minutes and entered Pakistani territory near the village of Jhugian Noor Muhammad in Indian Punjab. The flight again entered the Indian territory, flying over the villages of Kasur in Pakistani Punjab.

Three minutes later, at 8:22pm, the plane re-entered the Pakistani airspace from the village of Lakha Singhwala Hithar in Indian Punjab. The aircraft was at an altitude of 23,000 feet, flying at a speed of 320 km/hr.

After entering Pakistan's airspace, the plane flew to Multan, passing over Hujra Shah Muqeem and Dipalpur. The plane traveled a total of 120 kilometers in the Indian territory for almost ten minutes.

www.thenews.com.pk

Can PIA finally just upgrade its fleet to integrate enhanced vision systems? Multan has dust storms, Lahore has heavy rain, the north has mountain peaks. A relatively modest price to pay for an upgrade that increases the safety margin considerably.

This could have become a Korean Air 007 type incident.

 
I’m glad the Indians didn’t shoot it down. Highly incompetent pea brains as our neighbors.
 

