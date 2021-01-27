What's new

PIA pilots spot UFO over Karachi

U

User

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 12, 2020
93
0
92
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UFOs are one of my interests. And I have myself spotted flying saucers back in 2017. I can attest that they exist. Have seen them with my own eyes.
 
Q

Qmjd

FULL MEMBER
Jun 21, 2020
151
0
125
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
User said:
UFOs are one of my interests. And I have myself spotted flying saucers back in 2017. I can attest that they exist. Have seen them with my own eyes.
Click to expand...
Newer tech is tested upon pakistan.
Be ready for ww3 armagadon.
Pakistan forgetting stealthy black hawk invasion that one one saw before landing in pakistan
 
Last edited:
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,143
164
36,889
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
From the video.............. That is over the ocean and then..... unidentified given the distance/altitude.... I don't know why the one who records the video cannot hold it steady since there's no turbulence. Zoom in constantly, zoom out constantly, shaking, couldn't concentrate. and just a short video.

1611757637222.png


1611757714304.png


1611757782384.png
 
Metal 0-1

Metal 0-1

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2016
1,086
6
1,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom