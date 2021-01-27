PIA pilots spot UFO over Karachi

New Recruit
Newer tech is tested upon pakistan.UFOs are one of my interests. And I have myself spotted flying saucers back in 2017. I can attest that they exist. Have seen them with my own eyes.
Weather Balloon.From the video.............. That is over the ocean and then..... unidentified given the distance/altitude.... I don't know why the one who records the video cannot hold it steady since there's no turbulence. Zoom in constantly, zoom out constantly, shaking, couldn't concentrate. and just a short video.
i spotted the same balloon UFO in Lahore sky. It was moving in zigzag pattern in broad daylight back in 2014. I was hoping a response from PAF Lahore but no action was taken. Its was grayish in color and reflecting back the sun light.