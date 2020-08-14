PIA pilots are overpaid, under-productive, reveals audit report

An internal audit report of the state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has revealed that the airline’s pilots are overpaid and spend on luxurious hotels despite having low productivity.According to a report published by a local media outlet, overpaying pilots and luxurious spending by the pilots causes billions of rupees in losses to the national flag carrier and the government.The internal audit report by PIA and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), pointed out lack of productivity among PIA pilots.The internal audit also points out extravagant expenditure on hotels by the airlines pilots and cabin crew members during travel within and outside the country.The report adds that major expenditure can be saved if pilots and crew members opt to use in house facilities or choose budgeted hotels while traveling outside Pakistan.