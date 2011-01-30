PIA pilot refuses to fly after emergency landing because shift had ended

WinterFangs
A pilot from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) allegedly refused to complete a journey after an emergency landing because their shift had ended.
It's safe to assume that most of us aren't a massive fan of working overtime, although, you'd think that can't possibly apply to a job like this.
PIA is the country's national air carrier and was scheduled to take off from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia for Islamabad on Sunday (16 January).
However, the PK-9754 was stuck at Dammam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after emergency landing due to unexpected weather conditions.
As per The Express Tribune, the plane's captain didn't fancy re-starting the journey and claimed that his shift hours had finished.
After the strange turn of events, as one might expect, passengersbegan to get very agitated and protested to stay on the plane until it took off.
It was then believed that authorities at Dammam airport opted to call security to firm things up.
Hotel arrangements were then provided for the passengers who were forced to remain put.
A PIA spokesperson told the publication: "It is necessary for the pilots to take proper rest prior to flying for flight safety so arrangements were made in this regard."
[https://www.ladbible.com/news/pilot...ency-landing-because-shift-had-ended-20220120]
