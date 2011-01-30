PIA pilot refuses to fly after emergency landing because shift had ended

GumNaam said: forget his "shift" ending, his job needs to end! Click to expand...

*Note

Sorry bro, but you're wrong here.There is something called FDP (Flight Duty Period) or FDPL (Flight Duty Period Limitations) which ALL airlines have to follow under ICAO/IATA and their respective Civil Aviation Authority.These Limitations do not remain standard for the entire day. For example, the FDP/FDPL for nite flights differ from day flights.A Pilot is at risk of losing his License* as Pilot if he/she decides to takeoff knowing full well that he/she is going into discretion. These are the tactics which private airlines used to do quite often in Pakistan (Shaheen Air, Aero Asia & Bhoja Air).Lately, PIA has been under a close watch by the International Community & needs to tread carefully.: PIA could Terminate him, but the PALPA would come to his defense for doing the right thing in terms of Safety, plus if he does get terminated - atleast his License will be safe & he can opt to fly for any other Airline in Pakistan or abroad.