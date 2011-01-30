What's new

PIA pilot refuses to fly after emergency landing because shift had ended

A pilot from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) allegedly refused to complete a journey after an emergency landing because their shift had ended.
It's safe to assume that most of us aren't a massive fan of working overtime, although, you'd think that can't possibly apply to a job like this.
PIA is the country's national air carrier and was scheduled to take off from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia for Islamabad on Sunday (16 January).
However, the PK-9754 was stuck at Dammam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after emergency landing due to unexpected weather conditions.
As per The Express Tribune, the plane's captain didn't fancy re-starting the journey and claimed that his shift hours had finished.
After the strange turn of events, as one might expect, passengersbegan to get very agitated and protested to stay on the plane until it took off.
It was then believed that authorities at Dammam airport opted to call security to firm things up.
Hotel arrangements were then provided for the passengers who were forced to remain put.
A PIA spokesperson told the publication: "It is necessary for the pilots to take proper rest prior to flying for flight safety so arrangements were made in this regard."

[https://www.ladbible.com/news/pilot...ency-landing-because-shift-had-ended-20220120]
- - - -
[https://tribune.com.pk/story/233901...a-pilot-refuses-to-fly-plane-after-duty-hours]
 
GumNaam said:
forget his "shift" ending, his job needs to end!
Click to expand...
Sorry bro, but you're wrong here.

There is something called FDP (Flight Duty Period) or FDPL (Flight Duty Period Limitations) which ALL airlines have to follow under ICAO/IATA and their respective Civil Aviation Authority.

These Limitations do not remain standard for the entire day. For example, the FDP/FDPL for nite flights differ from day flights.

A Pilot is at risk of losing his License* as Pilot if he/she decides to takeoff knowing full well that he/she is going into discretion. These are the tactics which private airlines used to do quite often in Pakistan (Shaheen Air, Aero Asia & Bhoja Air).

Lately, PIA has been under a close watch by the International Community & needs to tread carefully.

*Note: PIA could Terminate him, but the PALPA would come to his defense for doing the right thing in terms of Safety, plus if he does get terminated - atleast his License will be safe & he can opt to fly for any other Airline in Pakistan or abroad.
 
Crew Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) must be followed no matter how much these passengers protest . its aviation rule and must be followed . most of our jahil awam think its just a bus to drive .
 
Imran Khan said:
Crew Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) must be followed no matter how much these passengers protest . its aviation rule and must be followed . most of our jahil awam think its just a bus to drive .
Click to expand...
Ahhh, Pakistan may Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) hai...

Har Country kay apnai-apnai terminologies.
most of our jahil awam think its just a bus to drive .
Click to expand...
😆
 
Trailer23 said:
Ahhh, Pakistan may Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) hai...

Har Country kay apnai-apnai terminologies.

😆
Click to expand...
sir its not paksitani its IATA / ICAO rules .

Flight andTime Limitations - EASA FTL Guide

Flight and Duty Time Limitations (FTL) is the name of the rule set which is necessary to ensure that air crew fatigue does not decrease the flight safety. Since the most of aviation incidents and accidents are result of human factors, fatigue is taken into account as a major factor which...
www.flighttimelimitations.com
 
I wonder what would have happened if there was a crash, then news was leaked that the pilot's shift had ended.

The same people here would be criticising PIA for lax procedures, and condemning why did they force the pilot to fly, when he was clearly tired and unfit to fly the aircraft.
 
Imran Khan said:
sir its not paksitani its IATA / ICAO rules .

Flight andTime Limitations - EASA FTL Guide

Flight and Duty Time Limitations (FTL) is the name of the rule set which is necessary to ensure that air crew fatigue does not decrease the flight safety. Since the most of aviation incidents and accidents are result of human factors, fatigue is taken into account as a major factor which...
www.flighttimelimitations.com
Click to expand...
That's EASA - for Europe.

But the fact of the matter is, ICAO has permitted different terms.
Quick Reference Guidance
First Page - 4.10.2 - (a)

Here in the GCC/Middle East, we use the term FDP. Basically the same thing.
 
A couple of other takeaways...

- who was Pilot Flying & who was Pilot Monitoring (PM). Either way, if there wasn't a deadheading Pilot (& I see no reason for their to be one for a Dammam), both of their respective Licenses could have been in jeopardy.

- KSA's Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA) ain't no joke. They are really tough on Airlines. If you declare an Emergency, you better have a good reason to depart without a proper check. Lucky for PIA, they have PIA Engineers stationed in Riyadh, Jeddah & Dammam & need not outsource a 3rd Party Company.
 
Good job go the pilot. His shift ended he has no obligation to fly more. I rather wait on a stranded plane then have a half asleep pilot fly.
 
