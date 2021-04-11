PIA overall losses fell by 18b, Operational losses under 1B in FY 2020 during Covid 19 when airline industry suffered massive losses.

Patriot forever
PIA’s Losses Fell by Rs. 18 Billion in 2020
Posted 2 days ago by Darakhshan Anjum
Despite a record decline in revenue due to the pandemic, the national flag carrier’s losses had declined by more than Rs. 18 billion to Rs. 34.64 billion, as revealed in a financial report filed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).
PIA had earned Rs. 94.98 billion revenue during the year that ended on 31 December 2020 after having earned Rs. 147.5 billion revenue during 2019.
ALSO READ
Passengers Will be Served Iftar Meal Boxes on Domestic Flights
Meanwhile, PIA has suffered a loss of Rs. 19 billion over the last nine months owing to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) ban on its flight operations. This led to a deprivation of Rs. 2.2 billion every month since July 2020 after the six-month ban was imposed.
This is on top of improvement seen last year.
To give it some perspective.
PIA 2017 losses Rs 51b
PIA 2018 losses Rs 67b
PIA 2019 losses Rs 56b
PIA 2020 losses Rs 34b
Not only has the current government stopped the trend of increasing losses but reversed it as well, and in times of severe crisis as COVID 19.
