PIA Operates Special Flight for Teri Temple Yatris

On November 24, PIA Airbus A320 registration AP-BLB performed special flight PK6350 from Karachi to Peshawar for devotees/yatris traveling to Teri Temple, Karak.
PIA operated special flight from Karachi to Peshawar for Teri Temple Yatris on the request of Pakistan Hindu Council.

Yatris hailing from Pakistan and foreign countries traveled on PIA special flight and performed their religious rituals at the Samadhi of Shri Paramhans Dayal Maharaj Ji (Teri Temple) in Karak.
Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed between Pakistan Hindu Council and PIA, the airline will operate special flights for Yatris visiting Teri Temple in Karak.

* Monthly special Karachi-Peshawar-Karachi Airbus A320 flight for 169 passengers with same day return.

* Monthly special Dubai-Peshawar-Dubai Boeing 777 flight for 330 passengers with same day return.

Article by Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani in December 2, 2021, edition of Urdu daily Jang.

Yatris were welcomed aboard PIA aircraft with namaste greeting by PIA crew.

Karachi to Peshawar flight PK6350

Source: flightradar24.com

Peshawar to Karachi flight PK6351

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1466786073468669958
 
Great feat. Highly appreciate. Must be extended to other religious sites of Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh religions.
 
