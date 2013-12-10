Shahzaz ud din
PIA Offers ‘Voluntary Separation Scheme’ To Employees. Here’s All You Need To Know
Malik explained to the Aviation Committee that the operating cause behind PIA’s colossal losses is overstaffing.
By Siasat Staff On Sep 26, 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has proposed a Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS) to its employees in an attempt to reduce expenditures and control the annual deficit.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, revealed the scheme during a meeting between the Senate’s Standing Committee on Aviation.
According to Malik, it is impossible for an airline to become self-sustainable if it has 14,500 employees with Rs.400 Billion deficit and over Rs. 100 billion in liabilities. He further added that about 3,200 PIA employees would benefit from the VSS scheme, with an estimated cost of Rs. 12.87 billion. The national flag holders will save Rs. 4.2 billion on its annual wage bill.
Sep 16, 2020
Malik explained to the Aviation Committee that the operating cause behind PIA’s colossal losses is overstaffing. He said that PIA’s aircraft-to-employee proportion, in contrast to other admired international airlines, is irrational.
Some of the famous airlines with their aircraft-to-employee ratios are:
A VSS scheme offers employees of any association a chance of voluntary resignation by getting considerable compensation beside every year of service.
The scheme is generally implemented to decrease the employee count to reduce the organization’s operating costs. VSS has been followed by several successful organizations to maintain a good reputation while ensuring that they reach their purpose.
