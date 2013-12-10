PIA Offers ‘Voluntary Separation Scheme’ To Employees. Here’s All You Need To Know

Malik explained to the Aviation Committee that the operating cause behind PIA’s colossal losses is overstaffing.

Qatar Airways : – 240 aircraft in its fleet and 32,000 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 133.

: – 240 aircraft in its fleet and 32,000 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 133. Turkish Airlines: – 329 aircraft in its fleet and 31,000 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 94.

329 aircraft in its fleet and 31,000 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 94. Emirates : – 269 aircraft in its fleet and 62,000 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 231.

: – 269 aircraft in its fleet and 62,000 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 231. Etihad Airways: – 102 aircraft in its fleet and 21,530 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 211.

102 aircraft in its fleet and 21,530 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 211. PIA: – 29 aircraft in its fleet and 14,500 employees with an aircraft-to-employee ratio of 500.