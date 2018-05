When I read this...I was like why? O why? The airlines that literally never flies on time, has hit bankruptcy more than once, gives protocols to elites (who use nation's wealth for their tickets and cant even have the courtesy to be on time) on the expense of paid passengers, is rude beyond reason, thinks they are doing you a favour by flying you even though you paid for it and it is a service that lacks the manners of a service provider!



I was like sahi tamasha banay way hain and hosh hi nai?!