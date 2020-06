Instead of brushing it under the carpet, for face saving. We need to rectify this, so we can avoid further incidents like Karachi Airbus crash.

For a long time PIA has become a 'ghar ki londi' for PLMN and PPP. That vermin Mushadullah is still against firing these fake pilots, his entire family served in PIA. He himself was employed at PIA on political basis. PALPA is controlled by PPP, they directly interfere with workings of PIA through unions.

Instead of getting embarrassed we need to deal with an iron fist. Sadly these fake pilots and political appointees enjoy judicial protection.

