PIA: First non-Communist airline into China

Mar 4, 2017
PIA or Pakistan’s International Airlines has always been the extension of the state itself and has always worked hand glove in advancing the country’s national interests in foreign lands. It is often maintained that to consolidate the relationship between any two countries; the key is to establish a travel connection between its people.

This is primarily attributed to opening borders, facilitating visas, and establishing less expensive road and train connections. By-Air connections, being more costly to manage and operate, often require considerable traffic movement to or through countries to be feasible.

PIA, throughout its history, as per the mandate given by its enactment Act, PIA Act of 1955, has been operating in the national interest rather than the commercial interest. Despite being one of the oldest civilizations in the world, China remained a closed country for the better part of two decades, after its Independence, as it was governed under communist ideology.


It was kept isolated by the West and its affiliated countries and alliances during that time. So when the state of Pakistan, a country in SEATO and CENTO treaties set up to stop socialist and communist influence on member states, extended its hand of friendship to China, it was enthusiastically accepted and resulted in a solid strategic alliance and deep routed bond that exists till today and now defines the new world order.

jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
GlobalVillageSpace said:
By-Air connections, being more costly to manage and operate, often require considerable traffic movement to or through countries to be feasible.
Not necessarily so if I am not wrong. Didn't the USSR's Aeroflot airline have air connections with the West ? Not so much as West-to-West bloc movement yet it operated.
 
