So sad they couldn't fix PIA before they pulled out of JFK airport in New York and lost their slot. A Direct Flight from New York to either Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi would gain back so many Pakistani passengers that have to use other airlines like the gulf carriers.PIA has invested in 12 Boeing 777 while if it wasn't able to handle flying to Canada or America, it could have focused on planes more optimized for flight to Europe, Asia, and the middle east. Even the Prime Minister is flying on the smallest possible jet to get the job done, and not taking up a PIA A320 or Boeing 777 for diplomatic missions.Looking at the leaner business operations of an Airlines like Biman Airlines. We can see where they fly and what they fly. While they Also operate B777 (they have returned to JFK after a decade of losing their slot) they can optimize future purchases for planes like the A220 based on how full a plane goes per trip, and how much demand there really is.Also Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi need to rebuild links between the airports and the Bus and Train Networks. This will allow passengers traveling to make quick connections to their destinations via land transport, rather than waiting on a PIA domestic flight sometimes nearly 24 hours later. Linking between PIA and local carriers will also help earn business, as well as Linking PIA with Foreign Carriers. PIA service of Islamabad to Istanbul's large new airport, while Turkish Passengers fly via PIA through Islamabad on wards to east Asia, sort of like a budget Airline or an airline focused on bring in tourists like the gulf carriers are moving towards or Icelandic airlines.Creative thinking can help PIA scale up, especially with all the infrastructure work already done in the Islamabad area, not just the airport.They need to reinvest that directly into the airlines to recover its safety standard, air and ground crew training, and market heavily to rebuild its reputation.