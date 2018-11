PIA doles out billions in ‘out of court’ settlements

weakened

non-cooperation, destruction of important record by PIAC officials, audit notes

Pakistan International Airline Corporation (PIAC) has sustained a loss of around £10.153 million (Rs1.472 billion approximately) due to its multiple out of courts settlements due to the negligence of the national carrier, mishandling and hiring incompetent counsels to pursue its cases

£349,293.09 and offered to all APTA-UK agents to .settle commission claims in early 2013

accepted by the 11 agents out of 33 agents. An amount off 2.677 million was paid to them.

The audit is of the view that the case was not properly pursued and the demands of agents were accepted without countering, as is evident from the memorandum dated April 4, 2014, of M/s Clyde and Co, legal counsel of PIAC, indicating the weaknesses of the case due to non-cooperation and destruction of important record by PIAC officials.

Both the lawyers had no experience of aviation field due to which PIAC could not get fruitful results in such legal cases.