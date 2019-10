PIA Does It Again! Earns Rs17 Million In Just 10 Days Through A Paint Job

The amount was earned through a paint job for a foreign customer.

The government of PTI turns around Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in just a year.

Recently PIA generates a revenue worth Rs17 million in just 10 days.

PIA’s achievements under the PTI government