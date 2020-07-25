What's new

PIA Dismisses 74 Employees Over Fake Degrees & Taking Bribes

Posted 3 hours ago by Raza Rizvi


Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has terminated 74 of its employees for taking bribes from customers and having fake degrees or documents.
An internal inquiry committee had found that these PIA employees were involved in illegal actions, including bribery, theft, forgery, and uninformed and prolonged leaves.

The official document said that 27 out of 74 had fake documents, 31 were on prolonged and uninformed leaves, four had damaged the airline’s property, two disclosed official information, and six took bribes from passengers.
The airline administration demoted 25 other employees, withheld their increment for negligence and disobedience, and issued them final warnings.

The document also mentioned the names of 22 workers who received monetary awards and letters of appreciation for “working beyond the call of duty and maintaining professionalism.”
The move has come days before the International Air Transport Association (IATA) team’s scheduled visit to audit the airline’s operational and safety management systems. IATA’s audit team will arrive in the country on September 7 for a week-long visit.

