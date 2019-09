PIA Continues To Perform Well, Increased Revenue Up To 41pc In The Last Six Months

Total of 777 planes are functional and part of the fleet whereas the handling of cargo has been increased up to 80 percent.

According to the CEO of PIA, the revenue of the entity is increased by 41 percent in the first six months of 2019.

More aircraft will be included in the fleet in the next couple of months and will continue to add for the next three years.

Discounts of 5pc and 7pc will be offered to domestic and international passengers simultaneously.

More aircraft adding to fleet

Discounts for customers