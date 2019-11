Nope, it’s just a psychological effect and convince of you agreeging to your hypothesis of PIA having more issues lately. Which is not the case. Having high emergency landing rate can have extremely high probability in a single given day and least probability in even a decade. So this has no relation with what you are believingAVM Arshad Malik is gem of a man, ambitious and hard working, i am sure, if he dedicated himself more & more, gets the workforce in right order, PIA will soon be taking off in world ratings and demand. PIA is a big name that is a bit under the sand since some years, but it can come on top again...