Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Social & Current Events
Pi network
asif1986
Today at 1:21 AM
A
asif1986
Mar 17, 2009
357
0
84
Today at 1:21 AM
Pi invitation code masterasif
JonAsad
Aug 7, 2007
13,964
-2
24,083
25 minutes ago
I have been active daily on Pi since almost 1 year, more times it feels like a scam.
