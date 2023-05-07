What's new

"Phull Sapport Sarr" Ended. Jewish Community Attacked in Manipur. One Killed. 10 Missing. 2 Synagogues and 210 Houses Burnt Down

Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
284
-3
303
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IMG_20230507_153407.png


IMG_20230503_175019.jpg


IMG_20230503_175337.jpg
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
19,553
-20
28,522
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Look India is a communal shithole

The Hindus bullshit a lot, but remember these scum bags oppressed their people under the caste system for thousands of years, rape, enslavement etc

The only thing they hated about Muslims was that Muslim empires replaced them in the hierarchy

Otherwise they were happy for the oppression to go on forever


As Indian society becomes toxic and hate filled, everyone will be a target
 
H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
281
0
227
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pool Sport wale fighting with Jews
Pool Sport wale fighting with Christians
Pool Sport wale fighting with Sikhs
Pool Sport wale fighting with Muslims
Pool Sport wale fighting with Pool Sport wale of other castes

And then Pool Sport wala will say everyone else is the problem!
 
H

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
281
0
227
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Kuru said:
They are fake Hindus. Hinduism means peace.
Click to expand...
I thought Chindooism had no fixed rules. Isn't that how both a Chindoo who worships hellish murderous Gods and Godesses like Kali and a Chindoo who is atheist are equally valid? Similarly, these violent Chindoo chimps are just as valid as any other Chindoo.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
3,545
2
3,642
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Indian media and their government trying to deflect all the issues in Bharat by only focusing on economic/security situation in Pakistan yet their own country bleeds and burns.

Security personnel fire tear gas in Manipur

IMAGE SOURCE,AFP
Image caption,
Thousands of troops have been sent in to Manipur to help stop the violence
At least 30 people have been killed in ethnic clashes in the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur, officials say.
The violence began earlier this week after a rally by indigenous communities against moves to grant tribal status to the main ethnic group in the state.
Mobs attacked homes, vehicles, churches, and temples. Some reports put the death toll as high as 54.
Around 10,000 people have reportedly been displaced. Thousands of troops have been sent in to maintain order.
A curfew is in place in several districts and internet access has been suspended.
Neighbouring states have begun evacuating their students from Manipur, which is in India's northeast and close to the border with Myanmar.
The army says it is bringing the situation under control but the Hindu-nationalist BJP-led government in the state has been accused of not doing enough to prevent the violence.
Members of the Meitei community, who account for at least 50% of the state's population, have been demanding inclusion under the Scheduled Tribe category for years.
India reserves government jobs, college admissions and elected seats at all levels of government for communities under this category to rectify historical wrongs that have denied them equal opportunities.
This status would give the Meiteis access to forest lands and guarantee them a proportion of government jobs and places in educational institutions.
Other tribes are worried that they may lose control over their ancestral forest dwellings.
On Tuesday, thousands of tribal people from the hill districts of the state participated in a march called by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur to oppose the demand.
A day later, a similar rally turned violent, sparking unrest in other districts that has since spread. Each side blames the other for the unrest.
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,392
-17
1,217
Country
India
Location
India
Dalit said:
Sure thing bubba. Blame ISI and Pakistan LOL
Click to expand...

I think it was ISIS (who claim to be Muslims but all Muslims call them fake Muslims!). This seems CIA conspiracy you know.

hatehs said:
I thought Chindooism had no fixed rules. Isn't that how both a Chindoo who worships hellish murderous Gods and Godesses like Kali and a Chindoo who is atheist are equally valid? Similarly, these violent Chindoo chimps are just as valid as any other Chindoo.
Click to expand...
Okay Achmed.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Signalian
Marching towards Genocide: An Indian Kristallnacht in the Making
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Signalian
Signalian
Dalit
Holy Land Christians say attacks rising in far-right Israel
2
Replies
19
Views
498
BHAN85
BHAN85
Signalian
The Farce of Indian Secular Republic : From Secularization to Hinduization
Replies
9
Views
454
Fireurimagination
Fireurimagination
INDIAPOSITIVE
India revives civil militia after Hindu killings in Kashmir
2
Replies
24
Views
768
Skimming
S
Akshay89
One Killed & 30 Injured in Clash Between Tribal, Muslim Community in MP's Raisen
Replies
4
Views
483
Akshay89
Akshay89

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom