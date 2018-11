Inside NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War

Water shoots upward from blasts during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture, off the Trondheim coast, Norway. NATO has launched its largest exercises since the Cold War in Norway, whose non-NATO Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland have drawn closer to the alliance since being spooked by Russia's role in the turmoil in Ukraine.

U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO's Exercise Trident Juncture in Iceland. Some 40,000 soldiers from more than 30 countries will take part in the exercise.

U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, deployed during Exercise Trident Juncture, hike to a cold-weather training site in Iceland.