Photos from the Yugoslav Wars

I decided to make a thread with photos I've gathered about the Yugoslav Wars from the Ten Day War in Slovenia to the Kosovo War.
Most of the photos are old,so the resolution is small,but anyway.
A column of JNA armor going to Slovenia
Slovenian TO (Territorial Defence)
Woman serves hot beverages to soldiers with the Yugoslav Army(that was the title of the photo)
Yugoslav Army PT-76s and a BRDM-2(?) in Slovenia
This thread is about military history!
