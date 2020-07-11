What's new

Photos from the Yugoslav Wars

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
I decided to make a thread with photos I've gathered about the Yugoslav Wars from the Ten Day War in Slovenia to the Kosovo War.
Most of the photos are old,so the resolution is small,but anyway.

Please keep political and flaming comments out!
This thread is about military history!

Yugoslav Army PT-76s and a BRDM-2(?) in Slovenia

jna115ej.jpg


A column of JNA armor going to Slovenia

yu50is.jpg


Slovenian TO (Territorial Defence)

691q.jpg
slovenemilitiapostedatt.jpg
slovenianfederalarmytro.jpg
slovenesoldiershideinaf.jpg
sloveniansoldiersatabor.jpg
slovenetroopsrunacrossf.jpg
slovenesoldiersjointher.jpg
64801180specialci.jpg
jna55eg.jpg


Woman serves hot beverages to soldiers with the Yugoslav Army(that was the title of the photo)

duringthecivilwarinslov.jpg
 
Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Greece
Serbs in Vukovar

Armed%20Serb's%20-%202.jpg
Armed%20Serb's%20-%201.jpg
Serbian%20Paramilitary%20Criminals%20Croatia%201991.jpg
Vukovar.jpg


Serbs with burning Croatian flag

photo-big-24.jpg




Croatian M-84 tanks

Mimohod97M84pp1-111.jpg


Bosnian Muslim soldier

00002781280121iw.jpg


Croats in Knin

Croatian_troops_Knin.jpg

Croats_in_Knin.jpg


Croats in Slunj

Croats_in_Slunj.jpg


Croatian T-34

Croatian T-34.jpg


Croats in Vidovice

Croats_Vidovice.jpg


Croats

trzackarastela1umed6.jpg
Novska%2012-1991-02.jpg
Novska%2012-1991-03.jpg
Novska%2012-1991-09.jpg
obz_oluja_6.jpg
samostalna_dragovoljacka_postrojba_.jpg
 
