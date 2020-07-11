Photos from the Yugoslav Wars

Please keep political and flaming comments out!

This thread is about military history!



I decided to make a thread with photos I've gathered about the Yugoslav Wars from the Ten Day War in Slovenia to the Kosovo War.Most of the photos are old,so the resolution is small,but anyway.Yugoslav Army PT-76s and a BRDM-2(?) in SloveniaA column of JNA armor going to SloveniaSlovenian TO (Territorial Defence)Woman serves hot beverages to soldiers with the Yugoslav Army(that was the title of the photo)